The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024

Former political operative admits offering bribe to late state Sen. Martin Sandoval

William Helm told a judge that he lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and that he has been “unemployed” for the last three years. He is a former city deputy aviation commissioner.

By  Jon Seidel
   
merlin-90450195.jpg

William Helm walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after pleading not guilty to a charge that he offered a bribe to former state Sen. Martin Sandoval to help in a construction project, Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A onetime political operative finally admitted Friday that he offered a bribe to the late state Sen. Martin Sandoval, but he insisted that he never actually paid Sandoval the money. 

Still, William Helm also admitted that he was involved in other corrupt activities that involved more than $40,000 in bribes, and that he cheated on his taxes. 

“I was wrong,” Helm told U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo. “It’s on me, your honor.”

Helm has faced indictment since March 2020, when he was first accused of bribing Sandoval. The scheme involved a development project in East Dundee. Helm’s sentencing in the matter has not been set. 

Guidelines call for Helm to serve a prison sentence of about three to four years. However, Helm has also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a potential sentencing break. 

During the hearing Friday, Helm told Bucklo that he lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and that he has been “unemployed” for the last three years. He is a former city deputy aviation commissioner.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige Nutini explained Friday that Helm was hired as a consultant to help with “signalization” issues in the East Dundee project for $20,000. Helm agreed to pay Sandoval some of that money for his help as chairman of the Senate’s transportation committee. 

Though Sandoval wound up attending a meeting and tried to influence an Illinois Department of Transportation official, Sandoval told Helm he didn’t trust the construction company involved in the project, Nutini said. 

The company at issue has previously been identified as being owned by a member of the Palumbo family. It is not accused of wrongdoing. 

Helm also admitted Friday that he cheated on his taxes from 2015 to 2018 to the tune of about $9,300.

Sandoval entered his own guilty plea in January 2020, admitting he took a “protector fee” from someone with an interest in the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed. But Sandoval also admitted he’d engaged in corrupt activity with other public officials and accepted over $250,000 “in bribes as part of criminal activity that involved more than five participants.”

Sandoval agreed at the time to cooperate with federal prosecutors in Chicago, but he died in December 2020. SafeSpeed partner Omar Maani resolved a bribery conspiracy charge filed against him in 2020 with a deferred-prosecution agreement

Meanwhile, Helm has also been tied to former Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski, who also pleaded guilty in 2020 and agreed to cooperate with the feds. Tobolski, who doubled as the mayor of McCook, has yet to be sentenced.

Former McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale is set to be sentenced Feb. 21 after admitting he demanded bribes for Tobolski. In a memo to the judge this week, DePasquale’s lawyer wrote that Tobolski “was as corrupt a person as one could possibly imagine,” and a movie version of his life would be dismissed as a “hopelessly exaggerated Hollywood caricature.”

“But Jeff Tobolski was as real as real could get and he ruled his small corner of the world with an iron and yes, outstretched hand,” defense attorney Jonathan Minkus wrote.

