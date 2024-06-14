Hard-won wisdom for Chicago's new graduates from Sun-Times readers

It’s graduation season, so we asked readers: What’s the most important advice you could offer the class of 2024? Here’s what you told us.

“Stay curious, talk to people to collect insights, and cast a wide net of interests and opportunities. You do not know where life will take you, so be open.”

— Kat Jackson, 52, Morton Grove

“Have your own mind. Have a good character. Never allow people to pull you into something that doesn’t line up with your standards and values. I don’t care how much money or power they have. Never put yourself in a position to take the fall for anyone no matter what they promise you.”

— Tony Williams

“Keep your eyes open. Learn about professionalism and how to talk and act in an office environment. Be ready to work hard and ask lots of questions.”

— Tony Fernandez

“Travel and move out of your hometown.”

— Monique New, 35, Brookfield

“Be yourself. Everyone else is taken. And don’t stay too long anywhere that makes you unhappy.”

— Carol Frankie Hilker

“Maintain a happy countenance. Smile and be positive. It will work out even when you think it won’t!”

— Debbie Ingram, 65

“Regrets are not what you did but what you didn’t do. Take every opportunity.”

— Deb Tobias, Cicero

“Write down your goals, and check on your progress to achieving those goals annually.”

— Tina Smith

“Don’t rush to get old! Enjoy your youth while you still have it!”

— Bradley Nawara

“Say ‘yes,’ engage, go out, meet people, listen, be kind, have fun.”

— Mary Ann O’Rourke, 66, Barrington

“VOTE in the November election! Your future will likely be affected by its outcome.”

— Amy Jackson

“Always believe that you have value in today’s job market, and never compromise your integrity.”

— Edward M. Bury