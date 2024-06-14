The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
Hard-won wisdom for Chicago's new graduates from Sun-Times readers

We asked: What’s the most important advice you could offer the class of 2024? Here’s what you told us.

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
Billy "Bo" Deal waits with other graduates during a Northeastern Illinois University's graduation ceremony at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

It’s graduation season, so we asked readers: What’s the most important advice you could offer the class of 2024? Here’s what you told us.

“Stay curious, talk to people to collect insights, and cast a wide net of interests and opportunities. You do not know where life will take you, so be open.”

Kat Jackson, 52, Morton Grove

“Have your own mind. Have a good character. Never allow people to pull you into something that doesn’t line up with your standards and values. I don’t care how much money or power they have. Never put yourself in a position to take the fall for anyone no matter what they promise you.”

Tony Williams

“Keep your eyes open. Learn about professionalism and how to talk and act in an office environment. Be ready to work hard and ask lots of questions.”

Tony Fernandez

“Travel and move out of your hometown.”

Monique New, 35, Brookfield

“Be yourself. Everyone else is taken. And don’t stay too long anywhere that makes you unhappy.”

Carol Frankie Hilker

“Maintain a happy countenance. Smile and be positive. It will work out even when you think it won’t!”

Debbie Ingram, 65

“Regrets are not what you did but what you didn’t do. Take every opportunity.”

Deb Tobias, Cicero

“Write down your goals, and check on your progress to achieving those goals annually.”

Tina Smith

“Don’t rush to get old! Enjoy your youth while you still have it!”

Bradley Nawara

“Say ‘yes,’ engage, go out, meet people, listen, be kind, have fun.”

Mary Ann O’Rourke, 66, Barrington

“VOTE in the November election! Your future will likely be affected by its outcome.”

Amy Jackson

“Always believe that you have value in today’s job market, and never compromise your integrity.”

Edward M. Bury

