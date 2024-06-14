Hard-won wisdom for Chicago's new graduates from Sun-Times readers

It’s graduation season, so we asked readers: What’s the most important advice you could offer the class of 2024? Here’s what you told us.
“Stay curious, talk to people to collect insights, and cast a wide net of interests and opportunities. You do not know where life will take you, so be open.”
— Kat Jackson, 52, Morton Grove
“Have your own mind. Have a good character. Never allow people to pull you into something that doesn’t line up with your standards and values. I don’t care how much money or power they have. Never put yourself in a position to take the fall for anyone no matter what they promise you.”
— Tony Williams
“Keep your eyes open. Learn about professionalism and how to talk and act in an office environment. Be ready to work hard and ask lots of questions.”
— Tony Fernandez
“Travel and move out of your hometown.”
— Monique New, 35, Brookfield
“Be yourself. Everyone else is taken. And don’t stay too long anywhere that makes you unhappy.”
— Carol Frankie Hilker
“Maintain a happy countenance. Smile and be positive. It will work out even when you think it won’t!”
— Debbie Ingram, 65
“Regrets are not what you did but what you didn’t do. Take every opportunity.”
— Deb Tobias, Cicero
“Write down your goals, and check on your progress to achieving those goals annually.”
— Tina Smith
“Don’t rush to get old! Enjoy your youth while you still have it!”
— Bradley Nawara
“Say ‘yes,’ engage, go out, meet people, listen, be kind, have fun.”
— Mary Ann O’Rourke, 66, Barrington
“VOTE in the November election! Your future will likely be affected by its outcome.”
— Amy Jackson
“Always believe that you have value in today’s job market, and never compromise your integrity.”
— Edward M. Bury