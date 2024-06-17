The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 17, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 2 a.m., there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant day; however, it is also a day that is subject to confusion because Mercury is at odds with fuzzy Neptune. Therefore, enjoy your day but be apprehensive. If someone suggests something unusual, give it a sober, second thought — especially if it’s a family member.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with close friends and partners will be warm and easy-going. However, you might also find that your everyday conversations are subject to confusion or even deceit and misunderstandings. This is because Mercury is in your House of Communications at odds with fuzzy Neptune. Tread carefully!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which is a classic indication of confusion and misunderstandings in all your communications with others. People might withhold some information. In turn, you might idealize someone, and later be disillusioned. Guard against “pie-in-the-sky” wishes, which might be unrealistic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Do not fall for the fancy rhetoric or smooth talk of others regarding religious, political or racial ideals because today is the classic day to be “fooled” by your own beliefs. Therefore, if you’re listening to others or listening to the media, don’t be quick to believe all you hear. Think for yourself!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In many ways, this will be a pleasant day for you to relax at home because you will enjoy privacy in familiar surroundings. You might even have some ideas about how to make your home look more attractive. However, if feelings of self-doubt and confusion arise, let them go. This is temporary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today your ruler Mercury is at odds with illusory Neptune, which will create confusion in your discussions with partners and close friends. Fortunately, the moon is supportive to you, which means you feel warm and friendly with everyone. Be leery of important decisions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In many ways, this is a lovely day to deal with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. However, there is one important caveat: these discussions might also be subject to confusion, misinterpretation and even deceit. Therefore, tread carefully!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans will appeal today. Likewise, you will enjoy talking to people from other cultures and different countries. Nevertheless, disappointment in romance might be the result of unrealistic expectations from someone, especially someone who is “different.” Agree to nothing important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will seek privacy and peace and quiet today because you need to catch your breath. Meanwhile, don’t agree to anything important regarding financial matters, especially shared property, inheritances and insurance settlements. Postpone these decisions for a few days.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with friends or members of groups are warm and friendly. However, this can make you vulnerable in terms of agreeing with others about everyday decisions because communications are also confusing today. Therefore, postpone important agreements. Wait a few days.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re high visibility today. People notice you more than usual. In fact, you will have a positive image to coworkers as well as others who might be related to your health care. Be careful about decisions related to your job and health care issues because they could be wrong.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you long for a change of scenery, a chance to travel or talk to different people and see different places. This might be possible. However, be extra careful regarding matters related to children because some confusion is present. Be aware of this. Meanwhile, romance might disappoint because of unexpressed expectations.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Marie Avgeropoulos (1986) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, strong, inspirational, imaginative and playful. People admire your example of tolerance and cooperation. It’s important to follow your dreams. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations both physically and internally in your life. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

