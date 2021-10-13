Afternoon Edition: Oct. 13, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72 degrees as showers are likely. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 and 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be cloudy with a high near 70 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Top story

Activist, educator, historian Timuel Black, the revered elder statesman and griot of Chicago’s Black community, was active in just about every major movement of any notable American era and spent the latter half of his life telling stories from our nation’s blueprint — in oral and literary form.

“I consider Dec. 7, 1918, a famous day in history,” the lifelong labor, political and civil rights activist said of his birth date as he reflected on his storied life at a celebration when he turned 100.

A retired sociology and anthropology professor with City Colleges of Chicago, a former Chicago Public Schools high school history teacher and a pioneer in the independent Black political movement who coined the phrase “plantation politics,” Mr. Black died Wednesday.

“I just can’t imagine life without him. He’s been so supportive and has been my protector, my confidante. I miss him already,” said Zenobia Johnson-Black, his wife of 40 years.

“Tim left his mark on this city, on his friends who knew him and on those who knew of him, and he would like for his legacy to be an inspiration to people who are trying to make this world a better place, because that’s all he tried to do,” his wife said.

The revered community leader and scholar was 102.

Maudlyne Ihejirika has more on the life and legacy of Timuel Black here.

More news you need

A bright one

A new trivia drinking game, The Chicago Handshake, arrived in area stores last week, and it’s designed to test your Chicago knowledge while punishing friends and family who lack the Chi-town guts to hold their own when it comes to all things Chicago.

The loser of each game has to down a Chicago Handshake — the nickname for a Chicago tallboy-style beer and a shot of Malört, the infamous liqueur that has been “weeding out the weak since 1933,” the company’s tagline says.

“There are some people who know they like the taste of Malört more than others, and for some, you’ll get that ‘Malört face,’” said Kyle John Hollings, the game’s art director. “The endgame is the funniest, because we all have our opinions of ‘Malört,’ and it’s always a great way to welcome people to the city.”

The game features a “bartender” who serves as a judge during the game and can dole out drinks to players of their choosing.

When a player can’t remember the answer to a trivia question, which can range on everything from Chicago architecture to old Chicagoland commercial jingles, they receive a “fine” of one or two tokens. The first player to reach seven tokens must drink a Chicago Handshake.

The game also features various other times players must drink, and includes challenges like doing your best Chicago “super fan” impression or pontificating about your favorite slice of deep dish pizza.

Transit Tees, located in Wicker Park, produces a slew of Chicago-inspired products, including a CTA-themed board game and various city-themed puzzles.

Jason Beeferman has more on da game here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What is most underrated about your neighborhood?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: Can a Cubs fan cheer for the White Sox or vice versa? Here’s what some of you said…

“Absolutely! We have enough to divide us. Growing up as kids, we played sports that taught teamwork and admiration for talent. The Sox bowed out this year, but they will be a contender for a long time. I look in the stands and see smiles. Need more of that in everyday life. Go White Sox.” — Dan Becker

“I for one cannot cheer for the Sox. I am a Cub fan through and through. I think the main reason I feel this way is because I have so many relatives who are Sox fans and they have been terrible through the years. My mom was a Cubs fan and I’m proud to follow in her footsteps. I am a Cubs fan not a Chicago fan!” — Jan Stammis

“Never. Like ‘Friday Night Lights’ — North Side vs. South Side. We weren’t even allowed to watch the White Sox on TV.” — Bob Allen

“Our teams are our teams but our home is our home and we support our own! Just like a family we protect our own and encourage our own, our home is our blood. We are all family first in this city!” — John J. Harnicker IV

“No! You’re talking about a city that trips out if somebody says they’re from Chicago and they live in Evanston. You’re expecting the North Side to cheer for a whole different team. I can’t wait to see people trip out when the Bears are playing in Arlington Heights and they called themselves the Chicago Bears.” — Chris McKellar

“A Chicagoan should cheer for all Chicago teams regardless. I’m a Chicago fan. I cheer for all of our teams to do well. Yes, I have preferences, but they don’t matter when a hometown team teaches the pinnacle of success.” — Sandra Ann

“Never. Any Cubs fan would never cheer for the Sox. Just saying.” — Rob Loureiro

“Nope. Not this Cubs fan. My loyalty is to the North Side. Never cheered for the Sox, never will.” — Nick Bacoulis

“Yes because it’s the same city and that’s whom the sports are really for. A fan of the game will have his team but can still cheer on another if their team is eliminated because they love the game.” — Muhammad Skinnard

“Longtime Sox fan here, but I am married to a longtime Cubs fan. Yes, Lori cheers for the Sox when they’re not playing the Cubs. She says she considers herself biSoxual.” — Dan Palmer

“If you’re John Cusack, who played Buck Weaver in ‘Eight Men Out,’ yes. If you’re just a fan who can’t stomach your favorite team losing, so you need to hop on your rival’s bandwagon, it’s just corny.” — Matt Rago

Absolutely, especially during the post season. — Shermann Dilla Thomas (@6figga_dilla) October 12, 2021

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.