 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Afternoon Edition: Oct. 25, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara addresses a group of union protesters and their supporters outside City Hall as they rally against a requirement that police, like all other city employees, get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition

Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high near 53 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 56.

Top story

FOP president warns Council members who fail to repeal vaccine mandate: ‘We are coming for every one of your damn seats’

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Monday likened Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate to the midnight destruction of Meigs Field and warned City Council members who refuse to take a stand against it that “we are coming for every one of your damned seats” in 2023.

Two vaccine-related ordinances were introduced at Monday’s Council meeting. Both were shunted off to the Rules Committee, the burial ground for legislation opposed by the mayor. Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) tried to suspend the rules to reverse that action but was voted down 30-to-20.

That didn’t stop Chicago police officers from showing up in force outside City Hall. Nor did it stop Catanzara from demanding a show of hands from Council members who support repealing the vaccine mandate and threatening those who oppose that repeal.

“We’re taking a report card and anybody who does not raise their hand — you will be challenged in 2023. We are coming for every one of your damn seats because this is not the way a government is supposed to run. It is not a queen on that throne. … It is not, ‘Take it or leave it,’” Catanzara said during the public comment section that preceded Monday’s meeting.

“Shame on every one of you. When she challenged your aldermanic prerogative, you all lost your mind. How dare [she] challenge your aldermanic prerogative. You are literally handing it to her on a platter. Culpable deniability is not going to be an excuse here.”

Fran Spielman’s got more in her full story here.

More news you need

  1. Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez will be paid a $340,000 annual salary under a five-year contract set for final approval by the Board of Education. The position’s salary has increased 31% since December, when then-CEO Janice Jackson made $260,000 per year.
  2. Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy was identified today by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Francis Wayne Alexander, identified as victim No. 5, was killed by Gacy sometime between early 1976 and early 1977, authorities said.
  3. Nearly 20,000 people were without power today as storms whipped up strong winds and dumped more than two inches of rain in Chicago, which has seen a relatively dry season so far. Some suburbs reported three or more inches of rain.
  4. A police dog hailed as a hero for taking a bullet from a Chicago murder suspect last week has been released from a hospital. The dog, Riggs, is expected to make a full recovery.
  5. House or hip hop? ‘It’s Different In Chicago,’ scheduled for a Black Harvest Film Festival premiere, details how local music continues to be locked in an ongoing rivalry for respect at home and abroad. Read Evan F. Moore’s preview ahead of the doc’s November release.

A bright one

‘Books shouldn’t be a luxury’ — reading program brings free books to South and West sides

On a sweltering October Saturday in Boxville, 6-year-old Josiah Wilcher sits on his grandmother’s lap, flipping through a book.

Pointing to each word, Josiah reads, “School Picture Day.” It’s one of his favorites.

As some two dozen other children rush about laughing, eating and doing arts and crafts, Josiah hops off his grandma’s lap to slip the book into a basket near two wicker chairs.

Soon, Briana McLean and Grammy-award winning artist Chance the Rapper will be in those chairs, reading to the crowd gathered for Chance & Bri’s Books & Breakfast.

Chance the Rapper and educator Briana McLean read “The Boy with the Big, Big Feelings” at Chance & Bri’s Books & Breakfast event at Boxville one day before world mental health day.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

McLean and Chance started Books & Breakfast in late July. McLean, a former kindergarten teacher at Marquette Elementary School, created the program after she “became very aware very quickly (that) what was happening inside of my classroom and the culturally responsive teaching that I was doing was not happening outside of the walls of my classroom.”

She created a non-profit — Boundless Early Education — that would focus on three things: digital resources filled with things like lesson plans; early learning literacy resources; and Books & Breakfast.

“It’s very, very good to get the kids excited about reading,” said Josiah’s grandmother, Vickie Long. “Joe ... now reads like a storyteller. It excites me! He doesn’t just read to read, he leads you to the page, and he really picked up reading very well.”

Read Cheyanne M. Daniels’ full story here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What do you think is Chicago’s defining music style? Why?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: Have you ever reconnected with an old friend or long-lost loved one? How did it happen? Here’s what some of you said...

“My old girlfriend from my Air Force days back in ‘92 and she’s now my wife. Found her on Facebook five years ago.” — Enoral Sacul

“Didn’t see him for 30-something years. Ended up together for nine years until he died.” — Sandy Tyszkiewicz

“Old classmates and teachers from high school. Old friends from summer camps I went to growing up. All were found on Facebook.” — Steve Price

“Yes, through FB. Each connection has been wonderful.” — Barbara Silverman

“Yes only to be disappointed again I will let my past stay there now.” — Karen Johnson

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.

Next Up In News

The Latest

El estado demanda a trituradora de metales de Pilsen por niveles de contaminación

El reporte alega que la trituradora estaba capturando menos del 50% de las partículas, por debajo de los requisitos de control de emisiones obligatorios de al menos el 81%.

By Cindy Hernandez

La nueva directora ejecutiva de los YMCA de Chicago planea hacer los centros más accesibles

Una baja en la membresía a lo largo de los años provocó drásticas pérdidas financieras y obligó a tres ubicaciones a cerrar permanentemente en 2020.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Trabajadores de guarderías estatales reciben el mandato de vacunación

Cualquier persona que no esté completamente vacunada antes del 3 de diciembre estará obligada a hacerse la prueba del virus al menos una vez a la semana o hasta que estén completamente vacunados.

By Rachel Hinton

Require vaccine mandates at agencies with DCFS contracts

Like the children served by day care centers, many of the children who live in DCFS-contracted group homes and residential placements are under age 12 and cannot be vaccinated yet.

By Letters to the Editor

NLRB asked to OK union vote at Amazon’s New York warehouse

If organizers in New York succeed, it could launch other union drives across the company’s vast empire.

By Bobby Caina Calvan | Associated Press

Matt Nagy’s belief getting hard to believe

The cherished culture that has been Nagy’s anchor might be a detriment at this point. It has devolved into psycho-babble that Bears fans aren’t buying — because it’s not paying off in enough points or wins.

By Mark Potash