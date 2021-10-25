Matt Forte: Bears ‘so unprepared and out-coached, it was embarrassing’

The Bears “looked so unprepared and out-coached, it was embarrassing,” former Pro Bowl running back Matt Forte Tweeted Monday after the team’s 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Forte, who ran for 8,602 yards for the Beas from 2008-15 and retired after two seasons with the Jets, sent a series of Tweets saying he had a “theory” about a “pattern” he found with the Bears dating back to his playing days.

Pattern No. 1, he wrote, was that the Bears were “never outmatched, talent-wise, across the board ... except on the O-line.” Pattern No. 2, he said, was that a “large majority of first-round picks never pan out or contribute early due to injury or [they’re] not good enough.”

Pattern No. 3, he said, was a lack of continuity. Forte cited a high rate in player and coach turnover, saying he played for three head coaches, five offensive coordinators and three general managers in his eight years with the team.

What upset me the most about the last two weeks is that our guys are very talented. Again we’re never really outmatched when it comes to talent but they looked so unprepared and out coached it was embarrassing. — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) October 25, 2021

Then came the damning conclusion about how the team is playing now.

“What upset me the most about the last two weeks is that our guys are very talented — again, we’re never really outmatched when it comes to talent,” he wrote. “But they looked so unprepared and out-coached, it was embarrassing.”