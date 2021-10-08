Afternoon Edition: Oct. 8, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms and a high near 71 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with more scattered storms and a low around 62. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 79.

Top story

Chicago city employees who fail to report their vaccination status by Oct. 15 will be placed in a “non-disciplinary, no-pay status,” but there will be a testing option for those who haven’t gotten the coronavirus vaccine.

After weeks of confusion and united opposition from police unions, Mayor Lori Lightfoot finally announced the testing option that Fraternal Order Police President John Catanzara told his members about one week ago.

“Employees who are not fully vaccinated by October 15, 2021, including employees who have received an approved medical or religious exemption, must undergo COVID-19 testing on a twice weekly basis with tests separated by 3-4 days,” the policy states.

“Employees are responsible for obtaining those tests on their own time and at their own expense, if any, and for reporting those results to the city,” it says. “The testing option will only be available through December 31, 2021. Thereafter, employees will be required to be fully vaccinated unless they have received an approved medical or religious exemption.”

To comply with the new policy, employees must provide information about the type of vaccine received. They must also upload either a scanned copy or a photograph of their vaccination card.

Fran Spielman has more on the policy here.

More news you need

A bright one

Fans of Dr. Seuss get their chance to walk into and interact with several imaginary worlds from the beloved children’s books beginning today.

An interactive exhibit called “The Dr. Seuss Experience” opens at Water Tower Place after successful runs in Toronto and Houston and will run through Jan. 2, although it may be extended depending on demand, company officials said.

From the “Circus McGurkus” carousel (inspired by “If I Owned a Circus”) that can be seen through the corner window at Michigan and Pearson, to the maze of balloons from “The Lorax,” to a 3,500-pound “Thromdimulator” — the machine Herbie broke in the book “Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?” — visitors can do more than just walk through and look.

In another room, inspired by “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket,” kids can go on a scavenger hunt and seek out the 32 characters, some in plain sight like the Bofa on the Sofa — and some hiding, like the Jertain in the Curtain.

And of course, there’s a room inspired by Dr. Seuss’ best-known book, “The Cat in the Hat,” where kids can interact with an electronic Cat In The Hat character equipped with a hidden camera and microphone and manned by the team member behind the scenes.

The interactive exhibit is a partnership between Kilburn Live, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company, and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company started by Audrey Geisel, the widow of Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel).

While families are the target demographic, organizers also expect a lot of tech-savvy adults: “Because it’s very Instagrammable-photo-friendly, we’ll get a lot of millennials and Generation Z coming in.”

After Chicago, the exhibit will move on to a yet-to-be-announced city and will travel until 2024.

Bob Chiarito has more on the pop-up exhibit here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What’s the best way to avoid rush-hour traffic in Chicago?

Yesterday we asked you: Have you ever been scammed? Tell us what happened. Here’s what some of you said…

“Someone tried to scam me claiming to be my cousin. I knew it was a scam so I gave them a supposed transaction number and they kept trying to find it in their ‘system.’ Had them trying to find it for two days until I finally sent them a message saying joke was on them!” — Vicky Lugo

“Someone sent me a check from a real company. Luckily I looked them up on the internet. I informed them about the check. It was a scam to get your banking information. Just last night someone said that I had won. They said they were my insurance company. When they wanted my information. I told them they should already have it. He hung up.” — Dave Martinez

“Yes, I — unbeknownst to me — dated a professional criminal briefly. He tried to take everything I had. He didn’t, but he took advantage of many people. Also, once when I was desperate for work I answered an ad to be a part-time personal assistant and it did not go well.” — Bridget Montgomery

