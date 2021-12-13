Afternoon Edition: Dec. 13, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Anjanette Young, the social worker who was forced to stand naked before a dozen male Chicago police officers while they executed a search warrant at the wrong address, will get $2.9 million under a settlement unanimously advanced Monday.

The voice vote by the City Council’s Finance Committee sets the stage for full Council approval on Wednesday, culminating a yearlong ordeal that Mayor Lori Lightfoot has acknowledged breached public trust in her administration.

Bodycam video of the February 2019 raid on Young’s home that the Lightfoot administration tried to conceal was so damaging, Corporation Counsel Celia Meza made the presentation to alderpersons during Monday’s hearing.

Meza told the Finance Committee that officers were at Young’s home “executing a valid, legal search warrant” that turned out to be based on false information that a male with a gun was living at that address and that the officers “knocked and announced” themselves before entering Young’s home.

The corporation counsel further noted that, although the raid continued for roughly 40 minutes, Young was forced to stand in a “complete state of undress” for just 16 seconds. A jacket was then placed around her shoulders for 13 seconds, followed by a blanket, the corporation counsel said.

It took a full 10 minutes before Young was allowed to get fully dressed, and only after a female officer arrived on the scene.

For that reason and more, Meza argued that $2.9 million was a good deal for Chicago taxpayers. It’s on par with the $2.5 million paid in 2014 after another raid on the wrong home where “a gun was unfortunately pointed at a 3-year-old,” Meza said.

Fran Spielman has the full story here.

In-person New Year’s Eve celebrations are back in a big way in Chicago this year. From comedy sketch shows to “Great Gatsby” parties, magic shows to firework cruises and live music of every flavor, here are 20 ways to ring in 2022.

New Year On The Pier

Navy Pier is also host to one of the biggest NYE parties in Chicago at the Aon Grand Ballroom, which will offer upgraded catering and bar service, a live band and Chicago blue-eyed soul singer Matt Kysia, plus the Pier’s incredible fireworks show at midnight. If you go early you can also check out Light Up the Lake’s indoor light garden and ice skating rink. 600 E. Grand Ave. Starts at 8 p.m. $105+ navypier.org

The Second City’s ’Deck The Hallmark’

The end of Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy Lifetime and Hallmark holiday movies … being roasted in the best way possible by The Second City. The comedy troupe takes on every possible cliché in this revue for the gift that just keeps on giving. In-theater dining is also available. 230 W. North Ave. 7, 10 p.m. $58. secondcity.com

District Brew Yards Party

Champagne may be the official drink of New Year’s Eve, but if craft beers are more your style, head to District Brew Yards; the “pour-your-own beer hall” has 40 options to choose from, and admission will get you unlimited brews plus a dinner buffet and a DJ to dance the night away. 417 N. Ashland Ave. Starts at 8 p.m. $59-89. districtbrewyards.com

Still making your New Year’s Eve plans? Check out more fun options for the last night of 2021 here.

On Friday, we asked you: What was the best song of 2021? Here’s what some of you said...

“‘I Still Have Faith in You’ by ABBA.” — Bob Lagerquist

“‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ by The Anxiety and Willow.” — Jamie Harris

“‘Heat Above’ by Greta Van Fleet.” — Robert Lisowski

“‘My Little Love’ by Adele.” — JaVonne Jennings

“‘Bleed The Future’ by Archspire.” — Freddie McReynolds Jr.

“‘Dead Butterflies’ by Architects.” — Devin Olson

“Still waiting for a decent song from 2021.” — Peggy Taylor

