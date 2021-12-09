Afternoon Edition: Dec. 9, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

A man accused of gunning down a 71-year-old grandfather in Chinatown appeared in court today as prosecutors said they had no clue why he opened fire, other than “sometimes people just do evil things.”

“That’s what happened here,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said during a bond hearing. “Judge, I can’t give you a motive.”

Alphonso Joyner fired more than 20 times at Woom Sing Tse as he walked down a sidewalk a few blocks from his home Tuesday afternoon, Murphy told Judge Maryam Ahmad.

Ahmad said the “overwhelming” amount of evidence described an “execution” and she denied bail for the 23-year-old Joyner.

Shortly after the shooting, police obtained the plate number of Joyner’s car and used at least 10 license plate reading cameras to track him to the Kennedy Expressway, Murphy said. Joyner was arrested a little over an hour later, alone in the car, around Jackson Boulevard wearing the same clothes as the gunman in the video, Murphy said.

A gun found tucked between the driver’s seat and center console matched the spent shell casings at the murder scene, Murphy said. Joyner’s hands tested positive for gun powder residue, he said.

Joyner refused to talk to investigators, police said. He has a record of gun charges, and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said police are looking at other apparently random shootings to see if they’re linked to Joyner.

Tse’s family said he moved to the Chicago area from China 50 years ago and worked as a cook until he saved enough money to open a restaurant and then another.

“He was a man who came to this country with just a few dollars in his pockets and through hard work and his spirit, achieved the American dream,” Chicago police Supt. David Brown said Wednesday night. “Mr. Tse built a home and provided for his family. He was a father, a husband, a grandfather, a man of the community, a Chicagoan.”

Sophie Sherry, Clare Spaulding, and David Struett have more on this shooting that has shaken a community here.

More news you need

A bright one

The holiday season is here and Chicago has no shortage of jolly things to do in the week ahead.

Whether you’re looking to get into the spirit or keep the celebrations rolling, we’ve got a wide mix of options for you to choose — ranging from theater to dance, music, movies and more.

Here are a few highlights happening tonight through next Wednesday. See our full list of offerings, including some non-holiday choices, here.

Otherworld Theatre presents “Winter in the Wildwood,” an immersive holiday experience where a magical Faun goes on a quest to uncover the truth behind the fading Wildwood lights. The family-friendly walking show takes place in all the nooks and crannies of Otherworld’s unique space and features fairytale stories, magicians and puppetry. From Dec. 9-Jan. 9 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $40, $20 for children. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.

Hyde Park School of Dance presents its annual production of “The Nutcracker” performed by students and members of the school’s pre-professional Studio Company. The 75-minute narrated production includes a breakdance battle between the mice and soldiers. From Dec. 10-12 at Mandell Hall, University of Chicago, 1131 E. 57th. Tickets: $10-$30, children under 5 free. Visit hydeparkdance.org/tickets.

A cappella giants Pentatonix have released their sixth holiday-themed album, “Evergreen.” The Grammy-winning quintet performs holiday tunes and songs at a concert that’s a partnership with Toy for Tots, a chance for fans to donate new, unwrapped gifts the night of the performance. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $40+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

Mary Houlihan has more on these events in addition to our full lineup of offerings here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

How would you describe the Bears-Packers rivalry to someone who isn’t a sports fan?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Where’s the best place to find holiday decorations in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“We drove around Sauganash tonight and there were some lovely displays on the houses. Set your GPS for Leroy and Albion and follow the lights on the adjacent streets.” — Tonia Lorenz

“Millennium Park, Lincoln Park Zoo, LondonHouse Chicago’ rooftop, Trump International Hotel and Tower, and Chicago Terrace 16.” — Matt Leisure

“Any corner pub with an Old Style sign out front!” — Kurt Duzan

