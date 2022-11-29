St. Ignatius students sue truck driver who struck their bus, Ald. Burke to leave long-held post and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Sixteen St. Ignatius junior varsity hockey players have filed a lawsuit against the truck driver who plowed into their team bus in Indiana earlier this month, knocking the bus on its side and seriously injuring three players.

The lawsuit, filed yesterday in Kosciusko County, Indiana, names the driver Victor Santos and the trucking companies as defendants.

Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon. Police have said Santos was seen swerving across a highway and traveling more than 90 mph before he crashed into the school bus on Nov. 12. Santos briefly tapped the brakes as he approached an intersection on U.S. Route 30 in the town of Warsaw, then barreled through a red light and knocked the school bus on its side, officials said.

At least 16 members of the school’s junior varsity hockey team were injured, three of them critically.

Santos’ blood alcohol level was .13%, almost twice the legal limit in Indiana, police reported.

The lawsuit alleges counts of negligence and seeks punitive damages because police alleged Santos was driving under the influence of alcohol. The lawsuit also names the companies N&V Trucking Express, B&W Cartage Inc. and B&W International as defendants.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

David Struett has more on the students’ case against the driver here.

More news you need

A bright one

Singer-songwriter Omar Apollo strives to inspire his fans through his songwriting and the music genres he delivers, from retro-soul to R&B and corridos. The young artist is also a 2023 Grammy Award nominee for best new artist.

Born in Hobart, Indiana, Apollo remembers taking the train for day trips to Chicago with his friends. His first open mike was Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike at Harold Washington Library event. The son of Mexican immigrants, Apollo has used his burgeoning career to be a voice for mental health and social causes.

In his latest album “Ivory,” released in April, Apollo reveals himself musically and personally as exemplified by ballads of love, bad decisions and relationships. “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” is a global hit song about pleading to past loves, grieving, and understanding self-worth.

Omar Apollo performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 25-year-old says he feels like he learned how to make an album with this new release.

“I understand (now) what it is I want to say, what it is I want to do,” he said. “From the textures, sounds, vocals, feelings and emotions. I have a bird’s-eye view now.”

Apollo went from the cold Indiana winters in his garage, wearing gloves while he tried to record his vocals, to working at top music studios with the New York musicians he’s looked up to his whole life.

“It really prepared me to just want to keep making more albums. Try to make them perfect ... but in my way,” he said.

You can see Apollo take the stage tomorrow night at the Aragon Ballroom with Chicago’s own Ravyn Lenae.

Jesus J. Montero has more with Apollo here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What is your favorite public art piece in Chicago? Tell us why.

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: What’s your favorite locally owned store for holiday shopping?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Lost Girls Vintage in Logan Square and Pixie and the Boy are two of my favorite local shops.” — Annie Shallah

“Komoda on Chicago Ave in West Town.” — Shirlee Berman

“Embellish boutique on Lincoln ave in North Center.” — Donna Oline

“Love Clark Street in Andersonville. A little of everything.” — Tiffany Dunlevy

“Laurie’s Planet of Sound — a fantastic record store in Lincoln square!” — Don Hedeker

“Belle Up Boutique in Beverly.” — Jane Feurer

“Sideshow Gallery on Western near Fullerton all day!” — Andrew Malort

“Grandstand in Bridgeport.” — Margo Gertz Fultz

“De Mi Tierra by Midway.” — Sandra Silva

“My favorite locally-owned store for Christmas shopping is Made Artisan Collaborative in the Beverly neighborhood on 103rd street. The variety of beautiful and fun things is fantastic, because they feature dozens of different artists’ and crafters’ work. You could easily do all of your Christmas shopping in this one warm, welcoming place!” — Bobby Marley

