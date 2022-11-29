The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Don’t be asking: Dude, where’s my car? City’s overnight parking ban kicks in Thursday

The ban regularly results in hundreds of motorists waking up and wondering where their car went.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Don’t be asking: Dude, where’s my car? City’s overnight parking ban kicks in Thursday
Winter parking ban sign.

Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban on 107 miles of main streets begins Thursday, Dec. 1.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

The city’s overnight winter parking ban — the one where your car will be towed from main roads whether it snows or not — begins Thursday.

The ban is meant to ensure main roads remain clear for snow-clearing vehicles during winter storms.

It will remain in effect through April 1 on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city between 3 and 7:00 a.m.

To see a map of streets covered by the ban go to chicagoshovels.org.

Violators will be towed and whacked with a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Towed vehicles will end up at a pound at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

Motorists can call 311 or visit chicagoshovels.org to find out if their vehicle was towed.

Signs are permanently posted along the affected routes and Streets and Sanitation workers posted flyers on cars parked on the streets affected by the ban as an additional reminder before restrictions begin.

“The city implements the overnight parking ban each winter to help keep Chicagoans safe during winter storms, and to provide access to emergency vehicles, public transportation and other travelers,” Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard said. “We ask residents to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed when it snows.”

A Streets and Sanitation tow truck removes a pickup.

The city will tow vehicles parked overnight on designated streets beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Sun-Times file

Next Up In News
Suburban man gets 18 months probation for entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered Pilsen church underway
St. Ignatius hockey players sue truck driver who struck their bus in Indiana
Woman dies after her motorcycle hits pothole on Near South Side
Man shot and killed in South Lawndale
Bison’s relocation to Native lands reviving spiritual bonds
The Latest
David Wiersma speaks to ABC 7 Chicago after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.
Crime
Suburban man gets 18 months probation for entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
David Wiersma, 68, was arrested in Posen and charged along with Dawn Frankowski in September 2021. He pleaded guilty in late August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
By Jon Seidel
 
Police officers stand guard as a statue removed from St. Adalbert Catholic Church is secured on a flatbed truck.
Pilsen
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered Pilsen church underway
The statue is a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion.
By Michael Loria
 
Iranian soccer player Voria Ghafouri, right, was arrested last week for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government,” according to state-linked media.
Soccer
Iran releases former national soccer team members
They were arrested this month in connection with nationwide protests.
By Associated Press
 
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 141: The season opens with a bang
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen are back with their weekly discussion of high school basketball.
By Michael O’Brien
 
In a 2019 file photo, workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar.
Soccer
Qatar says ‘between 400 and 500’ worker deaths are related to World Cup
The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over the toll of hosting the Middle East’s first World Cup.
By Jon Gambrell | Associated Press
 