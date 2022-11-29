Don’t be asking: Dude, where’s my car? City’s overnight parking ban kicks in Thursday

The city’s overnight winter parking ban — the one where your car will be towed from main roads whether it snows or not — begins Thursday.

The ban is meant to ensure main roads remain clear for snow-clearing vehicles during winter storms.

It will remain in effect through April 1 on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city between 3 and 7:00 a.m.

To see a map of streets covered by the ban go to chicagoshovels.org.

Violators will be towed and whacked with a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Towed vehicles will end up at a pound at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

Motorists can call 311 or visit chicagoshovels.org to find out if their vehicle was towed.

Signs are permanently posted along the affected routes and Streets and Sanitation workers posted flyers on cars parked on the streets affected by the ban as an additional reminder before restrictions begin.

“The city implements the overnight parking ban each winter to help keep Chicagoans safe during winter storms, and to provide access to emergency vehicles, public transportation and other travelers,” Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard said. “We ask residents to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed when it snows.”