Afternoon Edition: April 18, 2022

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers and a high near 39 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and a low around 34. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 49.

A police sergeant, a commander and a deputy chief resigned — before the Chicago Police Department could act on the inspector general’s recommendation that they be fired — for allegedly covering up the circumstances of a 2019 police suicide.

The allegations against the former police supervisors were outlined in a quarterly report released Friday by interim Inspector General William Marback.

The report doesn’t include the names of the accused men or the officer who died by suicide. But a separate investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability includes the same narrative about the 2019 suicide of Sgt. Lori Rice.

The 47-year-old sergeant died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 2, 2019. She was with Sgt. Robert Garza, who was driving Rice’s Jeep. They had just pulled into the garage of Rice’s home in the 900 block of South Bell Avenue after returning from a beer festival.

Shortly after the suicide,a police spokesman described Garza as “devastated”by the suicide and “fully cooperative” with the death investigation.

The inspector general’s report paints a dramatically different story.

Fran Spielman and Frank Main have more on the IG’s report regarding the aftermath of Sgt. Lori Rice’s death.

“To be a good cook you have to have a love of the good, a love of hard work, and a love of creating.” — Julia Child

It’s fair to say that Army veteran-turned-home-cook-turned lifestyle/fitness trainer Dustin Hogue lives by Child’s words. He has spent his adult life doing good for the country, serving two deployments to Iraq, and good for family and friends, for whom the home cook creates some pretty fancy dinner parties.

Hard work has been the driving force through all of it, and if you’ve been watching the Food Network series “The Julia Child Challenge,” you’ll immediately see that a love of creating is at the core of his cooking skills.

Those skills have earned the Chicago-based Hogue a spot in the series finale at 8 p.m. tonight, facing off against fellow Chicago resident Bill Borman and Californian-by-way-of-the-Amazon Jaíne Mackievicz.

Chicago’s Dustin Hogue will compete tonight in the finale of “The Julia Child Challenge” on the Food Network. Courtesy Food Network

In the series, which takes place inside a down-to-the-whisk replica of Child’s kitchen, contestants put their spins on the recipes contained in her iconic cookbook (and culinary industry bible) “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” using the techniques Child made famous through the book as well as her groundbreaking PBS cooking show, “The French Chef.”

Each episode features two rounds of competition: The first requires the cooks to create a dish inspired by one of Child’s, the second is a meal served family-style, featuring a second Child-influenced dish from each competitor.

The competition is curated by head judge and celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso and a series of guest judges. One cook is sent home each week.

Read more from Miriam Di Nunzio’s conversation with Hogue ahead of tonight’s final episode.

“The ‘Council Wars.’ [Edward] Vrydolyak and Washington matching wits and knowledge and humor. Don’t call it an accomplishment as much as great political theatre.” —Christine Erengis-Morley

“He tried to do what he could for all.” — Jackie Waldhier

“Standing up for blacks and the working class regardless of what the special interest wanted him to do.” — Aaron Rich

“He gave recognition to the Hispanic community, including positions in government.” — Bob Feb

“[Washington] played by the rules and persevered as a stronger force than his opponents. It is difficult for those outside politics to understand this enduring political lesson. How you do something in the public sector is often more important than what you do. [Washington’s] greatest accomplishment was playing by the rules, which is the political process that he embraced in overcoming his opponents.” — Don Haider

