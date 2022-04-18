The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Woman stabbed to death in Evanston; person of interest in custody

Karen Aphour, 30, was found with several stab wounds Saturday evening in a home on Callan Avenue, authorities said.

A person of interest was being questioned by police after a woman was stabbed to death Saturday in suburban Evanston.

Karen Aphour, 30, was found with several stab wounds about 9:20 p.m. in a home in the 100 block of Callan Avenue, according to Evanston police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple sharp force injuries.

A person of interest is in custody, police said, adding that they are not looking for any other suspects.

Evanston police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit are investigating.

No charges have been announced.

