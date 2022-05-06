Afternoon Edition: May 6, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be rainy with a high near 51 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and a low near 45. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 64. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 65.

Mujeres Latinas en Acción has often referred uninsured, immigrant women seeking abortions to Chicago-area services like the Chicago Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

But Neusa Gaytan, the senior vice president of programs, said she is unsure how women living in other states that are likely to soon ban abortions will make their way to Illinois. She sees the fight for abortion rights as intersecting with the fight for immigrant rights.

“If you are a woman of color, if you are Latina, and if you are low-income, how are you going to be able to travel to another state that can perform this service?” Gaytan said.

Advocates and providers are bracing for a surge of women seeking abortions in Illinois if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing the right to abortion that Americans have experienced for decades. Because of a 2019 change in state law, abortion will remain legal in Illinois and the state will likely become a haven in the Midwest for those seeking abortions.

An estimated 26 states, including many surrounding Illinois, are likely to ban abortions if the Supreme Court reverses the historic 1973 case, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Advocates are worried about how people — particularly women of color and those with little money — will be able to travel to Illinois or another state where abortion services are available.

Elvia Malagón has more on what the future of abortion access could look like here.

A bright one

Roll in to Dellwood Tire and Auto Repair in Lockport, and you might find yourself staring down a train.

You aren’t in danger. It’s a 3-D mural painted on an outside wall of the tire store that features a train, a tractor, an old-fashioned pickup truck, an 18-wheeler and a horse-drawn ice wagon, with a plane overhead in the distance.

From a distance, though, the images look like they might leap out at you. For instance, the lamps painted on either side of the actual door to the store at 711 S. State St. seem to shine bright.

A mural on a wall outside Dellwood Tire and Auto Repair in Lockport features various modes of transportation painted in a three-dimensional style. Provided

It’s the work of Robert Ryan.

He painted this slice of Americana as part of an art initiative called “unLOCK: Merging Art and Industry in Downtown Lockport,” which, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, commissioned 11 artists to create works focused on the city’s history.

Ryan, 58, says his aim was “to describe what I felt like is part of what made the history of Lockport great and what built it up, which was primarily transportation.”

Josephine Stratman has more on the mural here.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s a sitcom from your childhood that you’d like to see rebooted?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Maybe one that was short-lived that not many remember, like ‘Homeboys from Outer Space’ or ‘Grown Ups.’ Experiment on those to your heart’s desire.” —Chris Owens

“The Honeymooners.” — Chris Onorato

“‘Facts of Life’ or ‘Different Strokes.’ Loved them growing up!” — John Boog Smith

“Three’s Company.” —Chuck Colquitt III

“Good Times.” —Jacalyn Horne Johnson

“Home Improvement.” —Erick Ratzer

“Married With Children.” —Bill Buckland

“Reboot ‘Welcome Back, Kotter.’ And while you’re at it, bring back ‘Moonlighting.’ — Mark McIntosh

“Definitely ‘Family Ties.’ My father and I watched it every week. He loved Michael J. Fox‘s character.” —Sandra J. Morris-Cessna

