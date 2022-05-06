The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot three times while struggling with robber who took his phone in Lincoln Park neighborhood

The man was confronted by the gunman around 3 a.m. Friday on a sidewalk at Webster and Wayne avenues.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Surveillance video shows a violent robbery early Friday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, where a man was shot in the head while struggling with someone who stole his phone.

The man was confronted around 3 a.m. on a sidewalk at Webster and Wayne avenues, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) told constituents in a message. The suspect and an accomplice drove away in a car, he said.

The victim of the “shocking incident” remained unidentified and in surgery, Hopkins wrote Friday morning.

Chicago police said they were called about a shooting and found a man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to his back and one to his head. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Hopkins said residents were “extraordinarily helpful in providing their surveillance video to the lead detectives. One observant neighbor even discovered some additional evidence and immediately brought it to the attention of investigators,” Hopkins wrote.

Surveillance video shared with the website CWB captures the suspects demanding the victim’s phone and passcode. The victim apparently struggles with the suspects before being shot.

Hopkins wrote: “This lawlessness has to be stopped!No neighborhood is immune to this criminal behavior.I have discussed the immediate need for additional tactical teams and patrols in the Lincoln Park area with the Chicago Police Department.”

