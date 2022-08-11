Whitney Young’s new principal, Chicago’s favorite places to thrift and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

An assistant principal at Whitney Young Magnet High School has been tapped to replace longtime Principal Joyce Kenner, who retires this week after nearly three decades at the prestigious selective enrollment school.

Whitney Young’s Local School Council voted unanimously yesterday to offer a principal contract to Assistant Principal Rickey Harris, 49, making him the school’s first new principal since 1995 and only the fourth principal in its 47-year history.

Harris has served two stints at Whitney Young, his first from 2006 to 2010 as the school’s dean of students. He went on to become the principal of St. Margaret of Scotland School, a South Side Catholic elementary school, before he returned to CPS in the fall of 2013. He moved between a few schools before he went back to a private school and eventually returned to Whitney Young in 2020.

“This is a full circle moment for me,” Harris told about 50 staff, parents and students gathered for the LSC meeting Wednesday evening in the school’s second-floor library, declaring that “dreams still do come true.”

Harris turns 50 later this month and called his new job an early birthday present. He said he plans to continue Kenner’s focus on extracurriculars along with academics, while one of his primary goals will be to support special education students through a successful high school career.

Harris met Kenner in 2004 when he was the assistant principal at an elementary school. He visited Whitney Young for a meeting and chatted with Kenner, a moment he said Wednesday changed his life. Since then, the two have grown close. And she said she had Harris in mind when tossing around possible successors in her head and recommended him to the LSC — though she wasn’t allowed to vote on the matter yesterday.

Kenner retires as one of CPS’ longest-tenured principals and perhaps its most prominent. She became synonymous with Whitney Young over the years, championing the school’s athletics and clubs with its curriculum while facing criticism that she hasn’t always handled student concerns with care.

Nader Issahas more on the passing of the baton here.

More news you need

A bright one

Chicago ranks among the best cities to thrift in the U.S., according to a recent national study.

Shoppers often seek out thrifting their clothes as a sustainable option for their closets and their wallets, but some cities have more options than others.

To mark National Thrift Shop Day next Wednesday, nationwide landscaping company Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Thrifting, looking at how many thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, Goodwill boutiques, outlets and other specialty thrift shops are in each city.

Matthew Talaga, manager at Brown Elephant Resale Lakeview seen in 2019 arranging new items received as donations in the store located at 3020 N. Lincoln Ave. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

New York City ranks as the country’s No. 1 city for thrifting, with an overall score of 85.62, according to the report. That’s well above the city in the No. 2 spot, Houston, Texas.

Chicago also trails Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Diego, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Austin and Miami in the rankings.

When it comes to sub-categories from the report, the city ranks fifth in consignment shops and fourth for thrift stores. Over the last year, in average monthly Google searches for “thrift store,” “flea market,” and “thrift store near me,” Chicago ranks second.

Read the online version of Katelyn Haas’ story here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

When the ice cream truck or paletero man rolls through on a summer day, what’s your go-to pick?

Yesterday, we asked you: Where’s the best place to go thrifting in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Unique Thrift stores.” —Laurel Scott

“Salvation Army near Ashland/Clybourn.” —Katie Andert

“The Brown Elephant in Andersonville!” —Susan Brabant Baxter

“My Sister’s Closet Resale.” —Tanya C.

“Family Tree Thrift store in Lincoln Square, just North of Winnemac on Lincoln Ave.” —Villalobos Zurc Elba

“Buffalo Exchange.” —David Pantoja

“The Goodwill in West Loop.” —Amanda Potter

“Norwood Life Society Thrift Shop.” — Jackie Waldhier

“Alleyways in rich neighborhoods.” —Jeff Vitton

