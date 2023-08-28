Afternoon Edition: Buses from the border: One year later

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

This week marks one year since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses of migrants from the southern border to Chicago.

It’s a move that has made political pawns out of thousands of people and created a complicated, dire humanitarian crisis in the city.

Reporting by Elvia Malagón

One year later:It has been one year since the first buses carrying migrants from Texas — sent by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott — arrived in Chicago. Since then, more than 13,000 immigrants have arrived in Chicago. Many fled Venezuela and are now seeking asylum in the United States. As of this month, more than 6,000 immigrants remain in city-run shelters, and 1,080 people are sleeping at police stations and airports awaiting shelter beds, according to city officials.

Waiting for asylum:Navigating the transition from temporary to long-term U.S. resident is a journey in itself, one that takes years. Many who have arrived in the last year are seeking asylum. Some who have applied for asylum have a long wait until their cases come to immigration court, according to lawyers, and others are being given hearing dates as far in the future as 2025. Immigrants who have now been in Chicago for nearly a year find themselves trying to gain independence and stability while awaiting work authorization and updates to their immigration cases.

New Chicagoans share experience:Seven months ago, Vannessa Olivera, her husband and their four children applied for asylum. But they still haven’t been given a date to make their case in immigration court. More than five months ago, she and her husband applied for authorization to find jobs while their immigration case is pending, but they still haven’t gotten any update on that.

“It makes you more anxious than what you already are, and that produces stress, impatience and uncertainty, not knowing when we are going to have a court date where we can explain what happened to us,” Olivera said in Spanish. “All of that leaves us in uncertainty.”

Workers prepare the new Amazon facility in West Humboldt Park that’s designed for quick-turnaround orders. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Take a sip at Delilah’s

A recent visit to Delilah’s on Lincoln Ave. Katelyn Haas/Sun-Times

I caught up with my colleague Katelyn Haas, an audience engagement specialist here at the Sun-Times, who suggests stopping by one of her favorite spots for a drink, Delilah’s in Lake View.

“This dive bar with 300 varieties of whisky is the perfect place to cozy up on a rainy day and spend your loose singles to queue up some punk/rock music on their old-school jukebox,” Katelyn tells me.

“The last time I was there, the bartenders went on a tirade any time someone queued up the Strokes. I don’t really know why they were so passionate about it, but I now know to avoid the Strokes there!”

📍Delilah’s, 2771 N. Lincoln Ave.

Hayet Rida at her Bucktown boutique KHOI, which she opened the same month she was laid off from her corporate job with Meta. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Reporting by Samantha Callender

Hayet Rida launched a jewelry studio in Bucktown this year that defied the typical rules of brick-and-mortar retail.

She poured her savings into a store design that evokes an art gallery, is open only on weekends and is zeroed in on a small-batch, hand-designed, limited-edition collection she designs herself on her iPad.

She has since been invited by the Black in Fashion Council to be one of 10 Black designers to exhibit work in a discovery showroom at New York Fashion Week, which starts Sept. 7.

In the span of a year, Rida, 34, has gone from e-commerce designer to boutique owner to featured name at New York Fashion Week.

At Rida’s boutique on North Damen Avenue, the pieces aren’t locked under glass counters or hanging in rows on swirling jewelry towers. They’re positioned on mannequins similar to the way you’d view a marble bust at a museum — like an exhibition on display.

What’s something you’ll only find at a Chicago street festival?

