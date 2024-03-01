Afternoon Edition: Turning a Catholic school into trendy apartments

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

And happy Leap Day.

In today's newsletter, we're headed up to the Ravenswood-Uptown area, where we've got the story on a former Catholic school that's being transformed into apartments — a change some parishioners are pushing back on.

Then, we're going down to Bronzeville to explore, thanks to a neighborhood guide from three locals.

And we've got reporting on the postponement of the ComEd bribery sentencing, Tom Skilling's final forecast and more. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Audrey Hettleman

School's out ... apartments are in: A large building on the North Side that once housed Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School, which closed nearly two decades ago, will be transformed into 42 apartments by the summer. The Archdiocese of Chicago sold the building at 4640 N. Ashland Ave to Honore Holdings last year for $5 million. In a statement, the archdiocese said the sale will help fund church efforts in the community, but not everyone has been supportive.

Parishioners push back: Katarina Garcia, president of nonprofit Our Lady of Lourdes Church Preservation Society, said she was disappointed to find out the school had been sold. Parishioners are upset with how the sale of the school went down seemingly "in secret," Garcia said. While it’s too late for the school building, Garcia said she hopes something can be done to preserve Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and its cherished grotto. An online petition asking to save the church has garnered over 300 signatures, though Garcia said her organization has collected thousands more in physical petitions.

Future of the church: The church will continue to hold Mass until May 19. What happens after that is still unclear. Some parishioners have questioned why the sale of the school building couldn't be used to cover the church repair costs. But according to archdiocesan policy, property sales can no longer be used for repairs "with no plan for future sustenance of that building."

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks about a bill to establish federal protections for IVF on Capitol Hill Tuesday in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Duckworth pushes to safeguard IVF access : Sen. Tammy Duckworth, whose two daughters were born through in vitro fertilization, has emerged as the Democrat leading the charge for federal safeguards for people seeking access to the procedure after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children.

: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, whose two daughters were born through in vitro fertilization, has emerged as the Democrat leading the charge for federal safeguards for people seeking access to the procedure after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children. Is Trump still on the ballot? : A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump’s name off Illinois’ primary ballot. Cook County Judge Tracie Porter put her ruling on hold until Friday, expecting Trump’s lawyers to appeal — and they did. For now, nothing has changed at the ballot box. If Porter’s ruling does go into effect, she ordered that "any votes cast” for Trump "be suppressed."

: A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump’s name off Illinois’ primary ballot. Cook County Judge Tracie Porter put her ruling on hold until Friday, expecting Trump’s lawyers to appeal — and they did. For now, nothing has changed at the ballot box. If Porter’s ruling does go into effect, she ordered that "any votes cast” for Trump "be suppressed." ComEd bribery sentencings postponed : A federal judge agreed to postpone the sentencing of four people convicted last year of a conspiracy to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on an Indiana corruption case.

: A federal judge agreed to postpone the sentencing of four people convicted last year of a conspiracy to bribe former House Speaker Michael Madigan until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on an Indiana corruption case. Proposal to ship garbage sinks : After three years of planning, a proposal to ship hundreds of truckloads of Chicago garbage downstate daily on a barge from the Sanitary and Ship Canal is dead. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to investigate a contaminated Southwest Side waterway off the canal persuaded garbage hauler LRS to scrap the plan.

: After three years of planning, a proposal to ship hundreds of truckloads of Chicago garbage downstate daily on a barge from the Sanitary and Ship Canal is dead. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to investigate a contaminated Southwest Side waterway off the canal persuaded garbage hauler LRS to scrap the plan. Player of the year: High school sports reporter Michael O'Brien has named the 2024 Chicago Sun-Times player of the year: Thornton's Morez Johnson, who has averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals per game this season.

EXPLORING THE CITY ❤️

The South Side Community Art Center (from top left clockwise); Bronzeville Winery; Sip & Savor; Small Shop Cycles; First Church of Deliverance; interior of South Side Community Art Center. K’Von Jackson for WBEZ

Reporting by S. Nicole Lane | WBEZ

Many Chicagoans know that the Bronzeville neighborhood is a center for Black history with deep artistic and cultural roots integral to the story of our city and country.

But there's so much to enjoy in Bronzeville today, a neighborhood that honors its past, celebrates the present, and through revitalization and ingenuity, is looking toward the future. WBEZ asked three residents to take us to their favorite spots in the neighborhood: Lamar Moore, head chef of the Bronzeville Winery; Myiti Sengstacke, president and CEO of the Chicago Defender Charities; and Ian Gonzalez, organizer of the running club 7onSundays.

Eat and drink

For those starting their day early, Gonzalez and Moore both suggest Sip & Savor (528 E. 43rd St.). "I’m a big tea drinker. I love going to Sip & Savor because I can walk [there]," Moore said.

As for lunch and dinner, Sengstacke recommends neighborhood food staples Chicago’s Home of Chicken and Waffles (3947 S. King Drive); Two Fish Crab Shack (641 E. 47th St.), which just announced a $9 million renovation with a rooftop cafe; and Bronzeville Soul (4655 S. Martin Luther King Drive) for jerk lamb chops and homemade peach cobbler.

Once the sun sets, the dive bar Juke Joynt — aka "a grown folks bar," as the sign outside promises — is a proper watering hole with karaoke, DJs and a small dance floor. It's at 515 E. 47th St.

All three residents suggested Bronzeville Winery (4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.). Owned by Eric Williams, the staple of the South Side combines Williams’ love of music, food and wine. And it was just recognized with a Jean Banchet Award.

Where to shop

Absolutely Anything Essential (3521 S. King Drive) is a three-level gift shop and venue owned by Kenya Renee, who sells handmade gifts, soaps and scrubs. She also hosts events , including a candle-making class and a body scrub and soap-making class.

Where to get cultured

For art lovers, there’s a trio of galleries: Blanc Gallery (4445 S. Martin Luther King Drive), Gallery Guichard (436 E. 47th St.) and Faie African Art Gallery (1005 E. 43rd St.). The Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour , where you can visit each gallery, will kick off June 21 for the 2024 season.

For a full list of places to visit, head here or click the button below.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Scenes from meteorologist Tom Skilling’s last forecast after nearly 45 years at WGN-TV on Wednesday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Miriam Di Nunzio

It was the official ending of an era in Chicago television.

On Wednesday night, WGN-TV's longtime and much-beloved meteorologist Tom Skilling presented his final weather forecast for the 9 p.m. news as colleagues and others watched live in studio and on television screens across the country. (He later presented a forecast on the 10 p.m. news.)

But it was also the dawn of a new day at the station, as the official Tom Skilling Weather Center office was unveiled.

For nearly 46 years, Skilling delivered forecasts on the TV station with his signature style: Here's what the weather is, here's what it will be, and most importantly, here's why. It was all about informing the viewer — with the usual temperatures, wind speeds, rainfall totals, wind shears, isobars and a host of accompanying maps, graphics and other visuals. But it was always about the science behind the weather. There was perhaps no better classroom in the country teaching us about our planet's climate.

Former colleagues in the crowd — that featured plenty of smiles and some teary eyes — included news anchors Steve Sanders and Mark Suppelsa, and sports anchor Dan Roan, who noted of Skilling, "This is the most genuine person you will ever know." Skilling's siblings were there, too, including his brother who flew in from Turkey for the event, and his sister who arrived from Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

A cake decorated with a colorful map of the U.S. and the words "Thank you Tom" also marked the celebration.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What's something you'd like to see built in your neighborhood? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers