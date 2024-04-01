Afternoon Edition: Tough on crime? O’Neill Burke says campaign messaging needs work

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Thousands of devout fans headed to Wrigley Field this afternoon to celebrate the Cubs' home opener against the Rockies.

Opening Day at the Friendly Confines is a sacred time for many — a heady drink spiked with nostalgia, a healthy pour of optimism and a dash of realism, thanks to years of disappointing seasons that temper expectations.

Earlier this morning, we marked the occasion by republishing a classic column from the Sun-Times’ archive by the late Mike Royko, written around Opening Day 1979. He recalls his first time seeing the Cubs play at 6 years old, writing: "I was hooked. From that moment on I was a Cub fan. I felt great. I was too young to realize it was a curse."

But the hope never really goes away, as one longtime fan told the Sun-Times before today’s game. "New team, new hope, new adventures," said Cecy Mendoza, 52, who has attended 20 home openers.

For coverage of the scene and today's game, follow along with our reporting here.

But before you buy some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, here's the community you need to know this afternoon. 👇

Reporting by David Struett

Setting the tone: Fresh from clinching the Democratic nomination for Cook County state’s attorney, Eileen O’Neill Burke on Monday acknowledged she must improve her messaging in a race in which she says she was unfairly cast as the tough-on-crime candidate.

A close race: The former appellate judge saw her election night lead over challenger Clayton Harris III dwindle from more than 10,000 votes to less than 1,600, as mail-in ballots were tallied over 10 days. Early Friday evening, O'Neill Burke declared victory, and Harris conceded.

The strategy: Despite the nearly evenly split Democratic vote in the March 19 primary, she said she won’t change her positions in the run-up to the November election. Instead, she pinned the close race on "a question of messaging."

Key quote: "I think a lot of the concern was unfair that I was going to be very hard on crime," O'Neill Burke said Monday during a victory speech at the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 hall in the West Loop. "I want to be effective. That doesn't mean we're going to lock everybody up."

The stance: O'Neill Burke wants to implement programs that "get people turned around. That's my goal. That's how we're going to measure effectiveness. Not how many people we lock up, but how many people we get turned around, how quickly we can get our crime rates down," she said.

Beverly Kim and her husband Johnny Clark are photographed at Parachute in 2022 as the restaurant reopened for the first time post-pandemic. The location will be the home of their new Parachute Hi-Fi bar/eatery this summer. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Parachute’s next leap : Weeks after embarking on a hiatus, owners of the popular Parachute restaurant announced Monday the business will reopen this summer as "Parachute Hi-Fi," a "high-fidelity music bar and restaurant."

: Weeks after embarking on a hiatus, owners of the popular Parachute restaurant announced Monday the business will reopen this summer as "Parachute Hi-Fi," a "high-fidelity music bar and restaurant." Richard Phelan dies at 86 : Mr. Phelan used his executive powers as Cook County Board president to restore abortion services to the county’s health care providers. Planned Parenthood Illinois Action created the yearly Richard J. Phelan Profile in Courage Award in his honor.

: Mr. Phelan used his executive powers as Cook County Board president to restore abortion services to the county’s health care providers. Planned Parenthood Illinois Action created the yearly Richard J. Phelan Profile in Courage Award in his honor. Kennedys back Biden : In an exclusive interview with Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed, Chicago businessman Chris Kennedy talked about not supporting the independent White House bid of his brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the family’s Oval Office chat with Joe Biden.

: In an exclusive interview with Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed, Chicago businessman Chris Kennedy talked about not supporting the independent White House bid of his brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the family’s Oval Office chat with Joe Biden. Free glasses : Warby Parker is celebrating next week's solar eclipse by giving out safe viewing glasses starting Monday. You can pick them up at any Warby Parker store until the rare April 8 event, the company said.

: Warby Parker is celebrating next week's solar eclipse by giving out safe viewing glasses starting Monday. You can pick them up at any Warby Parker store until the rare April 8 event, the company said. Heinz targets Chicagoans : The company wants to support what it calls the silent majority of ketchup lovers by placing small ketchup-dispensing billboards outside restaurants that don’t serve the condiment.

: The company wants to support what it calls the silent majority of ketchup lovers by placing small ketchup-dispensing billboards outside restaurants that don’t serve the condiment. March Madness and Illinois: Illinois high school basketball has always had a significant impact on the men's NCAA tournament, and specifically, the Final Four, especially over the last two decades. We rank the local players and their impact here.

EXPLORING THE CITY 🥪

Breakfast sandwiches from around Chicago. WBEZ

Maggie Hennessy | WBEZ

When you're on the go, scrambling during the morning commute, what makes a good breakfast sandwich?

For WBEZ contributor Maggie Hennessy, the sandwich is assembled on bread with some give and a pleasing edge of crunch and includes a straightforward egg, (fully) melted cheese and optional meat fillings — all harmonizing together in a savory chorus.

Here are some of Maggie's picks for the best breakfast sandwiches in Chicago for a morning commuter.

Kasama’s breakfast sandwich

A longanisa, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, this is a "lovingly perfected, cheffy facsimile of McDonald’s Sausage Egg McMuffin," Maggie says.

📍Kasama, 1001 N. Winchester Ave.

Cost: $9.50

Sweet Moon Cafe & Bakery’s breakfast sandwich

This light, porous house-made sesame bagel "gently cradles the soft-scrambled egg, melted muenster and diminutive hash browns," Maggie writes.

📍Sweet Moon, 1964 W. Lawrence Ave.

Cost: $10

The Bronzeville breakfast sandwich

In Beverly, you'll find a sandwich built with two smallish patties that ensure you get rich meat in every bite — a sandwich "both strapping and confoundingly fluffy." Try it with turkey sausage.

📍Afro Joe’s Coffee & Tea, 1818 W. 99th St.

​Cost: $8.25​​​​​​

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Chicago native and producer David Doman, known as “DA Got That Dope,” produced “Tyrant” for Beyoncé’s new country album, “Cowboy Carter.” Neri

Reporting by Erica Thompson

David Doman’s music career began at Evanston Township High School, where he produced a compilation album featuring the best student rappers and singers.

Back then, his producer name was D.A.V.I.D., until a friend persuaded him to make a slight change.

"He was like, 'Man, that is way too long,' " recalled Doman, 39, who now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two daughters. "'I'm just going to call you D.A.'"

This week, that name is being heard by millions on Beyoncé’s new country album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” which became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year on Friday.

On the track "Tyrant," listeners hear Doman’s beat — featuring a violin over 808-programmed drums — but also a repeated phrase highlighting his producer title: "D.A. Got That Dope."

"It's just an amazing feeling," Doman said. "If there's ever an ultimate co-sign, that's gotta be it."

