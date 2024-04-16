The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Afternoon Edition: Supreme Court ruling a win for Army vet in GI Bill fight

Plus: Suburbs decline funding for migrant crisis, a mysterious Taylor Swift mural pops up and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
FBI agent James Rudisill, a decorated Army veteran.

Julia Rendleman/For the Sun-Times

Earlier today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of decorated Army vet James Rudisill, whose case questioned whether the government could limit college money for veterans who had earned benefits under more than one GI Bill.

It’s a development that comes after more than three years of dogged reporting by my colleague Stephanie Zimmermann, who has been covering each major step in Rudisill’s quest for better benefits since November 2020.

Below, we’ll break down the high court decision and its potential impact.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on the suburbs declining funding for the migrant crisis, a new driver services office in Chinatown, a mysterious Taylor Swift mural and more community news you need to know below. 👇

TODAY’S TOP STORY

GI Bill case sees Supreme Court rule against VA, giving decorated Army vet James Rudisill full benefits

Reporting by Stephanie Zimmermann

Vet wins benefits: The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday announced a 7-2 decision in favor of Army veteran James Rudisill, whose case questioned whether the government could limit college money for veterans who had earned benefits under more than one GI Bill.

Potential impact: The case could unlock additional education benefits for other veterans, who, like Rudisill, had earned college benefits under both the Montgomery GI Bill, which pays tuition, and the newer, more generous Post-9/11 GI Bill, which pays tuition and fees, plus housing and books. Federal law allows veterans to tap both plans, up to a maximum of 48 months.

Not unanimous: Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the two dissenters.

Key context: Rudisill is a decorated Army veteran who had multiple periods of service before and after the Post-9/11 Bill took effect in 2009. He later became an FBI agent and had hoped to use his GI Bill benefits to attend Yale University’s divinity school and reenter the Army as a chaplain -- a plan that was thwarted by a Department of Veterans Affairs decision against him. The VA used what Rudisill called an “absurd” calculation of his benefits — a decision that shortchanged him out of 12 months of schooling.

Key quote: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote the majority opinion, saying a careful reading of the statutes showed that Rudisill was already entitled to two separate benefits and did not need to give up on something he’d rightfully earned. “The bottom line is this: Veterans who separately accrue benefits under both the Montgomery and Post-9/11 GI Bills are entitled to both benefits,” Jackson wrote.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

LSU's Angel Reese (left) and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso stand with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during the WNBA draft in New York Monday, April 15.

Adam Hunger/AP

  • Sky high hopes: The biggest names in women’s college basketball found out where they’re playing next in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night — and Chicago got some good news. The Sky selected South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick and LSU’s Angel Reese with the No. 7 pick.
  • Settlement OK’d for protester: A divided City Council Finance Committee agreed Monday to pay $750,000 to compensate a man for leg injuries suffered when he was allegedly clubbed by police during demonstrations that descended into chaos after the 2020 murder of George Floyd.
  • Prison water concerns: A coalition of groups Monday petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, asking that officials there step in and require Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration to provide clean water to Illinois prisoners.
  • Suburbs decline funding for migrant crisis: Many Chicago suburbs are not taking advantage of $20 million Cook County is offering to provide services for migrants being dropped off or making their way to their towns. The lack of effort is frustrating some nonprofit leaders who see the need in their communities.
  • Pride Parade skips schools: All of the schools that participated in the 2023 Chicago Pride Parade have been dropped from this year’s June 30 celebration. Teachers tell the Sun-Times they’re, ironically, being excluded from “one of the most inclusive places that you can go.”
  • Pre-convention talks: About 400 Democratic Party officials will meet in Chicago this week, beginning Tuesday, to learn more about the national convention in August at the United Center and to name the members of the platform, rules and credentials committees.
  • Chinatown gets DMV office: Illinois famously doesn’t have a DMV, or Department of Motor Vehicles. But at a ribbon-cutting Monday for Chinatown’s first drivers and motor vehicles facility, Secretary of State Alexi made it clear he wants to call the office a DMV.
  • Taylor Swift mural intrigue: Days before the release of her new album, a mysterious mural promoting the pop star has appeared in River North, complete with a QR code leading fans to a cryptic video.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 📖

The outside of Hyde Park's 57th Street Books (left) in August. The inside the bookstore (right) during a recent visit.

Owen Ziliak; Mary Norkol/Sun-Times

Find your next read at 57th Street Books

I caught up with reporter Mary Norkol, who recommends stopping by Hyde Park’s 57th Street Books to find your next read.

The bookstore, with its iconic entrance and cavernous feel inside, has been a neighborhood staple for more than 40 years.

Maze of books: “The unassuming exterior gives way to a shop that can’t be described in any other way than a maze,” Mary tells me. “Take in the musty book smell as you wind your way through the stacks and stacks of crisp spines waiting to be cracked open, and buy a T-shirt or tote bag on the way out.”

Something for everyone: “With classics and new releases, an obligatory staff recommendations section and a wide array of selections from Chicago authors, anyone is sure to find what they’re looking for here — whether you’re a BookTok reader looking for the next big fantasy series, a newcomer just trying to find a book that makes you forget you ‘don’t like reading’ or a seasoned professional.”

📍57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Cubs fans and pitcher Shota Imanaga.

Cole Pearson; Stephen Brashear/AP

Cubs’ Shota Imanaga already connecting with fans through music, shirts and on-field performance

Reporting by Maddie Lee

While Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga was warming up in the Wrigley Field bullpen before his last start, he caught a glimpse of a TV showing a group of six shirtless fans with his name spelled out on their bare chests: S-H-O-T-A-!

So he was on the lookout when he walked on the field to play catch. When he was done, he tossed them the ball.

“Because I was pitching without sleeves, they [said they] were going to support me without wearing a shirt,” Imanaga told the Sun-Times. “So, for me, I’m concerned that they might catch a cold or something.”

That concern turned into a partnership with Obvious Shirts. The Chicago-based apparel company reached out with an idea. And by the next evening, the Obvious Shirts account on X had quote-tweeted one of the shirtless fans to tell him that Imanaga wanted to buy each of the guys a shirt with his corresponding chest letter on it and hand-deliver the gifts.

It was the latest example of Imanaga, who transitioned from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB this season, making a concerted effort to connect with the Cubs’ fan base. Imanaga (2-0) made his third start last Saturday, holding the Mariners to one unearned run in 5⅓ innings in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory.

“For me, what’s important is to make sure I put up good numbers, I have good results,” Imanaga said of the fan support, “and make sure the fans are going to enjoy watching me play and have passion.”

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Think of the most recent friend you’ve made — how did you meet them?

Editor: Satchel Price
Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers

