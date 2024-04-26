Afternoon Edition: Realtor settlement will change how Chicagoans buy homes

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Chicago real estate agents say that a just-approved, $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement over broker commissions might not have an immediate impact — but it will bring change.

Plus, we’ve got reporting on how Rahm Emanuel came up in President Donald Trump’s New York trial Thursday, a rally for Foxtrot workers and more community news you need to know below. 👇

Reporting by Abby Miller

Housing industry shakeup: A $418 million antitrust settlement by the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors has local Realtors unsure about what they should be bracing themselves for — same goes for their clients. Yet the changes spurred by the settlement are expected to have a lasting impact on the real estate market.

The settlement: In a series of class-action lawsuits, homeowners accused the NAR of fixing broker commissions at high rates and discouraging sellers from seeking better terms. In March, the trade group agreed to settle the lawsuit. And last week, a federal judge in a Missouri court granted preliminary approval of the settlement. A final approval hearing is scheduled Nov. 26.

What will change?Starting in July, homebuyers will need to sign an agreement that discloses their broker’s commission. The contract — which must be signed before a Realtor can represent a client and show them properties — provides clarity on the services the client can expect from their Realtor. It also discloses how much the agent will be compensated and by whom, according to the Chicago Association of Realtors. Before the NAR’s settlement, Illinois didn’t require buyer-agency agreements, said Erika Villegas, president-elect of the Chicago Association of Realtors.

Realty check: Even if the settlement means more consumers are proactive about negotiating broker commissions, Norman Miller, a real estate professor at the University of San Diego, doesn’t think the impact will be enough to drastically change home prices. What could be more powerful is if firms try to become competitive on broker commission rates, Miller said, like advertising 1% rates to edge out other real estate firms.

Former Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market workers gather to protest outside the Foxtrot Commissary in Pilsen. Jim Vondruska/Sun-Times

Shoppers roam the One of a Kind Holiday show at The Mart last winter. The event returns for a spring edition this weekend. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🎶 Arts & Music LP Sale

Friday-Sunday

📍Harold Washington Library Center, 8th Floor, Room 8S-10, 400 S. State St.

The library’s music department will offer more than 9,000 “unneeded or discarded” vinyl records.

Admission: Free; records are $1 each; cash only

🛍️ One of a Kind Spring Show and Sale

Friday-Sunday

📍The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza

This spring sale features a wide range of unique, handmade goods from more than 350 artists and makers. Plus, cafe and bars, live music and immersive activities will be on site.

Admission: $15

🎉 C2E2

Friday-Sunday

📍 McCormick Place, South Building, 2301 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

This pop culture extravaganza features guest of honor Josh Brolin and dozens of performers from favorite movies, anime, television shows and video games. Plus exhibitors, comic creators and literary authors

Admission: $55+

📖 Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl

Saturday

📍Fifteen participating stores

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day and find your next read. You can stop by any bookstore to receive your passport for the day, then hop to the stores for a stamp as you complete the crawl.

Admission: Free

🎤 Frankie Beverly and Maze

Saturday, 8 p.m.

📍United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

After nearly 55 years and a string of hits, frontman Frankie Beverly is retiring, saying goodbye to fans via a farewell tour — with support from fellow legends Chaka Khan and El DeBarge.

Admission: $79+

🤠 Cowboy Carter Skate

Sunday, 7 p.m.

📍MLK Skating and Bowling Center, 1219 W. 76th St.

Glide to the songs of Beyoncé's latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” pose for photo backdrops and enjoy cafe specials.

Admission: $13; $4 skate rental

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum reveals a series of butterfly sculptures, including this one by artist Moises Salazar Tlatenchi. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

About 20 butterfly sculptures — each six feet high — were unveiled Thursday outside the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum as part of the museum’s “Flight of the Butterflies” public art project.

The sculptures will be on display at the museum until July, when all of them — 29 in all — will flutter to new homes on the Magnificent Mile, in Lincoln Park and in city parks on the South and West sides. Most of the butterflies are outside the museum, so visitors don’t need to pay admission to see them.

The program is reminiscent of the Cows on Parade public art installation that hit the streets in 1999, and the horse sculptures that were placed around the city in 2014 to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

“Flight of Butterflies embodies the nature museum’s mission to connect people to nature,” Erin Amico, the nature museum’s president and CEO, said Thursday. “With the many rising threats to our environment, creating connection to nature has never been more relevant, nor more important.”

The sculptures were created by a diverse group of both experienced and emerging artists, as well as community groups, some of which work with unhoused artists, people with developmental disabilities and youth. The designs showcase a wide variety of media, including acrylic paint, fabric, mosaic tiles, beads, and even blankets.

ONE MORE THING 🤔

If you’re heartbroken over the rat hole removal, you can find some comfort over in Beverly — where some squirrel imprints were recently discovered.

That’s right, the rodent-meets-pavement plot thickens.

According to the Beverly Review, a neighbor was recently cleaning up an alley when she found old squirrel imprints from when the area was paved more than 15 years ago. 🐿️

