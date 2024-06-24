Ed Burke sentenced to 2 years in prison on corruption charges

Former Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) exits the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to two years in prison Monday.

Former Ald. Ed Burkę was sentenced to 2 years in prison Monday and fined $2 million after he was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion late last year.

The sentence is below the federal sentencing guidelines of 6 1/2 to 8 years. While U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall was required to determine how those guidelines applied to Burke, she was not required to follow them.

Before handing down the sentence, Kendall noted the many letters of support for Burke from “former U.S. attorneys or judges” but also from “just people … just people you’re kind to.”

“I don’t think that it is appropriate to say that the activity in 2016 to 2018 wipes out all of this,” she said. “I have this window right in front of me.”

But she added, “I don’t know how to impress upon those who serve the public that what they are sacrificing might not simply be their own lives” or freedom, “they’re a part of this erosion. Part of this chipping away at our democracy.”

Kendall handed down the sentence moments after Burke rose before her with a brief statement.

“The blame for this is mine and mine alone,” he said. “I regret the pain and the sorrow that I have caused my family and my dear friends.” As he spoke, his wife Anne bowed her head and held her hand over her face.

When the hearing ended, Burke hugged his wife and his lawyers. They were all smiling.

Assistant U.S. Atty. Sarah Streicker had argued for a 97-month sentence. “At the pinnacle of power in city government,” Streicker said, Burke “abused his power and exploited his office for private gain again and again and again and again and again over a period of years.”

Streicker contended that Burke has “not taken a single step to accept any responsibility” and his sentence should send the message that public officials “will face stiff consequences.”

But Burke attorney Chuck Sklarsky noted the many letters of support for Burke and recounted the former alderman’s work with scholarships and fundraisers. He called Burke a “priest without a collar.”

“If Ed were to be treated the same as someone who never did anything charitable or never engaged in a good deed,” then the federal sentencing guidelines “wouldn’t make any sense,” Sklarsky said.

He contended that Federal Bureau of Prisons statistics show an average sentence of 27 months for people convicted of Burke’s crimes.

Burke represented Chicago’s 14th Ward for 54 years, and he served as the influential chairman of the City Council’s finance committee. A jury in December found Burke guilty of 13 counts in a case made up of schemes that revolved around Chicago’s Old Post Office, the Field Museum, a Burger King in Burke’s ward and a Binny’s Beverage Depot on the Northwest Side.