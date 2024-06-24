Ed Burke to be sentenced after corruption conviction: Live updates
Prosecutors are seeking 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys for the longtime City Council member, who turned 80 in December, are asking the judge not to send him to prison at all.
The longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history is expected to learn today how much time he must serve in prison for his conviction last year on racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion charges.
Monday’s sentencing of former Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) promises to cap a legal drama that began more than five years ago when federal agents swooped into Burke’s offices, covered the windows with butcher paper and began digging for evidence of crimes.
Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall to give Burke 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys for the longtime City Council member, who turned 80 in December, are asking the judge not to send him to prison at all, suggesting home confinement instead.
Burke’s attorneys flooded Kendall this month with letters of support from Burke’s family members, current and former government officials and members of the legal and law enforcement communities.
Burke represented Chicago’s 14th Ward for 54 years, and he served as the influential chairman of the City Council’s finance committee.
Now he could be spending retirement in a federal prison facility. First, he must pass through security at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse — and beyond a horde of media cameras in the lobby — before making his way to Kendall’s courtroom on the building’s 25th floor.
That’s where a jury in December found Burke guilty of 13 counts in a case made up of schemes that revolved around Chicago’s Old Post Office, the Field Museum, a Burger King in Burke’s ward and a Binny’s Beverage Depot on the Northwest Side.
Burke tried to squeeze developers involved with the Old Post Office, Burger King and Binny’s for business for his private tax appeals law firm, Klafter & Burke. He also threatened the Field Museum when officials there failed to respond to his recommendation of the daughter of ex-Ald. Terry Gabinski (32nd) for an internship.
Burke’s sentencing hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the downtown courthouse. Hearings generally begin on time, so Burke must make his way by then to Kendall’s 25th-floor courtroom — which used to belong to U.S. District Judge James Zagel, who gave 14 years to ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2011.
The former council dean often is accompanied to the building by his wife, retired Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke. On such an important day, he’ll also likely be joined by other members of his family, friends and supporters.
They’ll have to make their way through security and past what’s likely to be a horde of cameras in the courthouse lobby.
Once Kendall takes the bench, the hearing will likely follow a ritual familiar to court-watchers. Kendall will need to settle a disagreement about how sentencing guidelines apply to Burke — though she’s not required to abide by them.
Prosecutors say those guidelines call for a sentence of 10 to 12½ years for Burke. His lawyers say the range is between four and five years.