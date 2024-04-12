At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by Republican and former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former Democratic California Representative Jackie Speier .

Mulvaney and Speier dive deep into the issues and politics of the 2024 showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The conversation takes place at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, where host Lynn Sweet, Mulvaney and Speier just wrapped up fellowships.

Stream the show online starting April 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!

