Friday, April 12, 2024
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former Democratic California Representative Jackie Speier dive deep into the issues and politics of the 2024 showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on April 18.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by Republican and former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former Democratic California Representative Jackie Speier.

Mulvaney and Speier dive deep into the issues and politics of the 2024 showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The conversation takes place at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, where host Lynn Sweet, Mulvaney and Speier just wrapped up fellowships.

Stream the show online starting April 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Thursday, April 18 @ 6:30PM
To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

