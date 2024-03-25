St. Sabina unveils sculpture of Jesus weeping over gun violence victim: ‘I hope this wakes people up.’

Gun violence is deeply personal to the mothers of Purpose Over Pain, each of whom has lost a child to the scourge.

The mothers hope others will empathize with their pain when they see a new statue depicting Jesus weeping over a modern-day victim killed by gunfire.

“I know this is hard for all of us to see,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger said Monday as he unveiled the statue outside St. Sabina Church.

Some of the mothers wept. One of them wailed.

“When we see that child on the ground, we see our child,” Pfleger said.

The life-size sculpture by Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz, titled “Thou shalt not kill,” shows a hooded victim facedown on the ground, bullet holes etched into his back. Jesus kneels over him, holding to his face his hands, each bearing crucifixion wounds.

Rev. Michael L. Pfleger speaks about the intent of the statue during the unveiling of "Thou Shalt Not Kill", a life-sized sculpture by Timothy Schmalz outside the playground of the church at 1210 West 78th Place in Chatham, Monday, March 25, 2024.The statue is in front of a mural of photos of children killed by gun violence and depicts Jesus kneeling over a victim of gun violence.

The statue was placed in front of a prayer wall for gun violence victims in the church’s school playground on Racine and 78th Place.

Beyond the sculpure being a solemn memorial for those killed, the mothers hope it convinces others to put their guns down.

“I hope this wakes people up,” said Pam Bosley, cofounder of Purpose Over Pain who lost her son to gun violence in 2006.

“It’s heartbreaking because it’s real,” she said of the sculpture.

The artist donated the statue to St. Sabina because of its violence prevention work, Pfleger said.

A mother holds up a photo of her son during the unveiling of "Thou Shalt Not Kill", a life-sized sculpture by Timothy Schmalz outside the playground of the church at 1210 West 78th Place in Chatham, Monday, March 25, 2024.The statue is in front of a mural of photos of children killed by gun violence and depicts Jesus kneeling over a victim of gun violence.

Pfleger did not speak with the artist, but said his people approached him while they cleared out a warehouse in Michigan, he said. “Timothy wanted to give it to us,” Pfleger said of the artist.

Pfleger leads anti-violence marches through the church's Auburn Gresham neighborhood during the violent summer months. The church’s activism sometimes garners widespread attention, such as in 2018 when Pfleger led protesters onto the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A version of the same statue was dedicated in 2018 at the opening of the Catholic Charities peace center in Austin.

Schmalz describes his sculptures as “visual prayers.” The prolific artist is perhaps best known for his work depicting a homeless Jesus sleeping on a bench. He’s sold dozens of copies of that work in cities across the world. One of them is placed at the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago building in River North.

"When I Was Hungry and Thirsty" by Timothy Schmalz at 1210 West 78th Place in Chatham, Monday, March 25, 2024.The statue is in front of a mural of photos of children killed by gun violence and depicts Jesus kneeling over a victim of gun violence.

Another statue by the artist already graces St. Sabina. A sculpture of a begging Jesus was dedicated along 78th Place, adjacent to the church, in 2016.

“Sculptures are powerful,” Pfleger said.

He hopes the new statue impacts gun violence in Chicago, which logged 574 firearm-related homicides last year, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

“If it does something to somebody's heart — if one person says, ‘I can't do this’ — it's worth it all,” he said.