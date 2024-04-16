The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Chinatown estrena una nueva oficina de la secretaría del estado en Chicago con servicio al conductor en español y mandarín

En la inauguración del lunes, el Secretario de Estado de Illinois, Alexi Giannoulias, dejó claro que quiere que se le llame ‘DMV’.

By  David Struett
   
Chinatown estrena una nueva oficina de la secretaría del estado en Chicago con servicio al conductor en español y mandarín
IMG_7313.jpeg

El Secretario de Estado de Illinois Alexi Giannoulias asistió a la inauguración el lunes de un nuevo centro de conductores y vehículos de motor en Chinatown.

David Struett/Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Illinois es famoso por no tener un DMV, o Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados.

Durante décadas, los residentes han solicitado y renovado permisos de conducir y matrículas de vehículos en centros de servicios al conductor gestionados por la oficina de la Secretaría del Estado.

Pero el lunes, en la ceremonia de inauguración del primer centro de conductores y vehículos de Chinatown, el Secretario de Estado Alexi Giannoulias dejó claro que quiere llamarlo un DMV.

“Sé que la gente en internet se está divirtiendo mucho con esto. Nos estamos divirtiendo. No vamos a decir Departamento de Vehículos Motorizados. Esto es Conductores y Vehículos Motorizados (DMV, por sus siglas en inglés)”, dijo Giannoulias durante una ceremonia que incluyó disfraces de leones chinos.

Giannoulias evitó responder a la pregunta sobre si todas las instalaciones estatales de servicios a los conductores cambiarán de nombre.

Pero el nuevo nombre se muestra en un lugar destacado por encima de la oficina en 2250 S. Canal St. con un gran letrero que dice “Instalación de Conductores y Vehículos Motorizados”.

La oficina ofrece servicios tanto para conductores como para vehículos desde el mismo mostrador en un nuevo modelo de “ventanilla única” que Giannoulias quiere extender a todo el estado.

IMG_7316.jpeg

El nuevo centro de la Secretaría de Estado en Chinatown se llama centro de conductores y vehículos de motor.

David Struett/Sun-Times

“Esto es sólo el principio”, dijo Giannoulias.

El modelo de ventanilla única pretende eliminar la confusión y agilizar las filas, dijo Giannoulias. La oficina de Chinatown también ofrecerá servicios en mandarín, cantonés y español.

Al preguntarle por el cambio de nombre a DMV, Giannoulias dijo que “no paso mucho tiempo pensando en el nombre. No soy lo bastante creativo ni inteligente”.

Habló sobre el uso del nombre DMV en una entrevista en septiembre con Block Club Chicago y negó que estuviera cambiando el nombre de las instalaciones.

Pero el nombre “instalaciones de servicios al conductor” parece estar borrado de la página web del Secretario de Estado. Sus páginas web ahora incluyen varias referencias a los DMV. Una lista en línea de los lugares del estado se llama “DMV Facility Locations” (Ubicaciones de las instalaciones de DMV”).

La oficina de Chinatown, abierta de 8 a.m. a 5:30 p.m. de lunes a viernes, permite a los residentes solicitar o renovar licencias de conducir, identificaciones y registro de vehículos; solicitar identificaciones de discapacidad; inscribirse en el registro de donantes de órganos y registrarse para votar.

IMG_7318.jpeg

El Secretario de Estado Alexi Giannoulias en la inauguración de un nuevo centro de conductores y vehículos de motor en Chinatown.

David Struett/Sun-Times

La representante estatal Theresa Mah dijo que los servicios en otros idiomas de la oficina serán un recurso para las comunidades de los alrededores, que incluyen Chinatown, Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Pilsen y Las Empacadoras. Señaló que el centro está a poca distancia de una zona de concentración de personas mayores en Chinatown.

Giannoulias señaló que la ubicación de la oficina se eligió por su proximidad de Chinatown al centro, pero dijo que la oficina era más pequeña de lo que él quería. “En Chinatown es difícil encontrar un espacio más grande”, dijo.

La concejal Nicole Lee (11º) declaró que Giannoulias había hecho campaña con la promesa de abrir un DMV en Chinatown. Le dio las gracias por cumplir la promesa en un año. “Es una señal increíble de la importancia de nuestra comunidad en crecimiento”, dijo Lee.

La oficina de la Secretaría del Estado destacó que la nueva ubicación da servicio a un hueco que existe en el lado sur. Los lugares más cercanos son la oficina del Loop en 160 N. La Salle St. y la ubicación de South Chicago en 9901 S. King Drive.

