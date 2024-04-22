The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras

Aarón Méndez, de 22 meses, sufrió daños renales y es posible que le tengan que extirpar un riñón. Su hermano mayor, Isaiah, está sedado desde que fue operado. “Estoy devastada sólo de pensar que podría haber perdido a mis dos hijos aquella noche”, declaró su madre al Sun-Times.

By  David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
Screenshot 2024-04-19 at 1.56.07 PM.png

Los hermanos Isaiah, de 7 años, y Aaron Méndez, de 22 meses, resultaron heridos en un tiroteo masivo en una fiesta en Las Empacadoras el 13 de abril.

Monica Mendez

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Mónica Méndez cuidaba a su hijo de 22 meses mientras pateaba un balón de fútbol en la fiesta de confirmación celebrada el pasado 13 de abril en el barrio de Las Empacadoras.

Justo cuando su familia estaba a punto de cortar el pastel, escuchó disparos al final de la cuadra.

“Yo estaba detrás de él, asegurándose de que no se fuera a la calle”, dijo refiriéndose a su hijo Aaron. “Lo siguiente que oí parecían fuegos artificiales. No sabía. Oí los disparos. Agarré a Aaron y corrí”.

Lo siguiente que pensó fue en Isaías, su hijo de 7 años.

“No lo vi y entré en pánico”, dijo. En medio del caos, tropezó con su hijo pequeño.

Finalmente consiguieron entrar en la casa de la cuadra 2000 de la 52nd St. donde se celebraba la fiesta. Méndez se dio cuenta entonces de que Aarón había recibido un disparo en la espalda y de que la bala había atravesado el abdomen del niño al salir.

Su hijo mayor, Isaih, también corrió adentro. Lo examinó y le encontró un agujero de bala en la espalda, contó.

Sus hijos pequeños continúan hospitalizados por las heridas de bala que sufrieron en un tiroteo masivo en Las Empacadoras el pasado 13 de abril, en el que resultaron heridas un total de 10 personas y murió Ariana Molina, de 9 años. Los médicos están evaluando si los dos niños Méndez necesitan cirugías adicionales, dijo su madre el viernes.

“Estoy devastada sólo de pensar que podría haber perdido a mis dos hijos aquella noche”, declaró su madre al Sun-Times.

Un video de vigilancia compartido con ABC7-Chicago muestra a tres hombres armados que abrieron fuego desde detrás de un edificio al final de la cuadra, a varios cientos de metros de donde la familia se había reunido.

Family members mourn in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street the day after a fatal mass shooting during a gathering.

Familiares lloran en la cuadra 2000 al oeste de 52nd Street el 14 de abril, el día después de que un tiroteo masivo fatal mató a una niña de 9 años e hirió a 10, entre ellos dos hermanos que permanecen en el hospital.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Además de los dos niños Méndez, otro niño y siete adultos resultaron heridos en el ataque que se produjo hacia las 9:30 p.m. del 13 de abril. La policía recogió 75 casquillos de rifles de asalto y pistolas. Según la policía, es probable que los autores de los disparos tuvieran conexiones con pandillas. No se ha informado de ningún arresto.

Aarón sufrió daños renales y es posible que le tengan que extirpar un riñón, dijo Méndez. Los médicos aún no han decidido si es necesario.

“Normalmente es un bebé muy activo. Pero ahora, como no puede moverse, llora mucho. Parece muy asustado. Sólo me quiere cerca”, dice.

Isaiah sufrió daños en el recto, según su madre. Le operaron de urgencia por una infección y le colocaron una bolsa de colostomía. Necesitará otra operación para que se la quiten.

Two women sit and hug each other as they mourn Ariana Molina, who died in a mass shooting a day earlier.

Familiares lloran en la cuadra 2000 al oeste de 52nd Street después de que Ariana Molina, de 9 años, muriera en un tiroteo masivo durante una fiesta el 13 de abril.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Aún no está claro cuándo los niños estarán lo suficientemente sanos para ser dados de alta. “Lo he preguntado muchas veces. Depende de lo rápido que se recuperen”, comentó.

La madre de Ariana Molina, la niña de 9 años que fue asesinada, recibió un disparo y fue dada de alta de un hospital el miércoles de la semana pasada, dijo Méndez.

Desde el tiroteo, familiares, vecinos y miembros de la comunidad han realizado una vigilia por la niña asesinada y la policía abrió un centro de ayuda para poner en contacto a los residentes con los recursos.

Méndez dijo que permanecerá en el hospital infantil con sus hijos heridos hasta que se recuperen.

“Estoy agotada. Sigo siendo fuerte por ellos. Doy gracias a Dios de que sigan aquí conmigo. Sé que están sufriendo”.

Isaiah, de siete años, no ha hablado mucho desde el tiroteo, dijo Méndez. Está sedado desde que lo operaron.

“Antes de la operación, hablé con él”, compartió. “Sólo me dijo que nunca quiere regresar a esa fiesta”.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

Next Up In La Voz
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios
The Latest
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
La Voz Chicago
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
El agente Luis Huesca, de 30 años, regresaba a casa del trabajo sobre las 3 de la madrugada en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th cuando se activó una alerta de ShotSpotter, dijo el superintendente de policía Larry Snelling. No hay ningún detenido.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Migrants_Johnson.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Por 30 votos a favor y 18 en contra, el Concejo Municipal aprobó la última ronda de financiación para una crisis que ha resaltado las divisiones raciales en la ciudad.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference last week.
Politics
Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Preckwinkle said she expects the Democratic Party will be united behind President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
totw04-24-24MattKopecRS.jpg
Outdoors
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey
Matt Kopec made sure to collect his turkey, even swimming out to retrieve it.
By Dale Bowman
 
Crime
Chicago police seeking to identify person of interest in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca
An internal alert asking police department members to help identify the male “subject” notes that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
By Tom Schuba
 