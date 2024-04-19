The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
News Chicago Crime

Two youngest victims of Back of Yards mass shooting remain hospitalized: 'I could have lost both of my kids that night,' mom says

Aaron Mendez, 1, suffered kidney damage and may have to have a kidney removed, while his older brother, Isaiah, has been sedated since undergoing surgery.

By  David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Two youngest victims of Back of Yards mass shooting remain hospitalized: 'I could have lost both of my kids that night,' mom says
Isaiah and Aaron Mendez

Brothers Isaiah, 7, and Aaron Mendez, 1, were wounded in a mass shooting on at party in Back of the Yards on Saturday.

Monica Mendez

Monica Mendez watched over her 22-month-old toddler as he kicked a soccer ball at a Catholic confirmation party in Back of the Yards last Saturday.

Just as her family was about to cut the cake, she heard gunfire from the end of the block.

“I was behind him making sure he didn’t go in the street,” she said of her son Aaron. “Next thing I heard what sounded like fireworks. I didn’t know. I heard the shooting. I grabbed Aaron and ran.”

Her next thought was of Isaiah, her 7-year-old son.

“I didn’t see him and was panicking,” she said. In the chaos, she tripped on top of her younger son.

They eventually made it inside the house in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street where the party was being held. Mendez then realized Aaron had been shot through his back, and the bullet tore through his abdomen on its way out, she said.

Her older son ran inside too. She examined him and found a bullet hole in his back, she said.

Her young sons are still in the hospital after suffering gunshots at a mass shooting in Back of the Yards last weekend that wounded 10 people and killed 9-year-old Ariana Molina. Doctors are weighing if they need additional surgeries, their mother said Friday.

“I’m devastated to think I could have lost both of my kids that night,” Mendez told the Sun-Times.

Surveillance video shared with ABC7-Chicago shows three gunmen open fire from behind a building at the end of the block, several hundred feet from where family had gathered.

Family members mourn in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street the day after a fatal mass shooting during a gathering.

Family members mourn in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street on Sunday, the day after a fatal mass shooting killed a 9-year-old girl and wounded 10, including two brothers who remain in the hospital.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Another child and seven adults were wounded in the attack that unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police collected 75 shell casings from assault rifles and handguns. Police said the shooters likely had gang connections. No arrest has been announced.

Aaron suffered kidney damage and may have to have a kidney removed, Mendez said. Doctors still haven’t decided if it’s needed.

“He’s usually a really active baby. But now, since he can’t move, he cries a lot. He seems really scared. He just wants me” nearby, she said.

Isaiah suffered damage to his rectum, his mother said. He underwent emergency surgery for an infection and had a colostomy bag inserted, she said. He’ll need another surgery to have it removed.

Isaiah hasn’t talked much since the shooting, Mendez said. He has been sedated since he underwent surgery.

“Before the surgery, I talked with him. He just told me he never wants to go back to that party,” she said.

Family members on Sunday mourn Ariana Molina, who died in a mass shooting a day earlier.

Family members mourn in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street after 9-year-old Ariana Molina was killed in a fatal mass shooting during a party on Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It’s still unclear when the boys will be healthy enough to be discharged. “I’ve asked many times. It depends on how fast they recover,” she said.

The mother of Ariana Molina, the 9-year-old who was killed, was shot and discharged from a hospital on Wednesday, Mendez said.

Since the shooting, family, neighbors and community members have held a vigil for the slain girl and police opened an assistance center to connect residents with resources.

Mendez said she will remain at the children’s hospital with her injured sons until they recover.

“I’m just drained. I keep going to be strong for them. I thank God they’re still here with me. I know they’re hurting.”

Next Up In News
Mayor Brandon Johnson's $1.25B borrowing plan sails through City Council
City Council OKs $70 million in additional funding for migrant crisis
Chicago's Jewish community prepares to celebrate Passover
Kim Foxx won't take sides on request by man facing rape trial for 'certificate of innocence' in murder case
Picture Chicago: 18 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
'Deceptive' real estate firm tied to Loop's Monroe Capital sued by Kwame Raoul
The Latest
SEDER-040623
Religion
Chicago's Jewish community prepares to celebrate Passover
Passover, which starts before sundown Monday and ends after nightfall on April 30, commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.
By Mohammad Samra
 
jayhernandez.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
Jay Hernández, su protagonista y productor, destacó la importancia de contar las historias de la comunidad: “Debemos ser representados y escuchados”.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
La Voz Chicago
Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades
Los usuarios de Chicago ahora pueden encontrar una marca de verificación azul bajo su nombre, como parte del proceso de verificación de usuarios de Uber.
By Jessica Ma
 
La Voz Chicago
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes
Los comisionados apoyaron mayoritariamente el envío de dinero en efectivo a la Municipalidad, pero expresaron su preocupación por asegurarse que utilicen el dinero para el uso que está destinado.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Middle age grey-haired man suffering for back injury sitting on bed at bedroom
Columnists
Old age isn't fun
Columnist Gene Lyons was out for a few weeks after he was diagnosed with several illnesses. Now that he’s back in the saddle, he writes about aging and what felt like a near-death experience.
By Gene Lyons
 