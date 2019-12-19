Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks on target to start vs. Chiefs

Akiem Hicks is better with one arm than most defensive lineman are with two — and that’s good enough for the Bears.

Despite a left arm that clearly bothered him against the Packers last week, coach Matt Nagy said Hicks is on target to play against the Chiefs on Sunday night at Soldier Field.

“We’re rolling,” Nagy said.

It’s a bit of a surprise considering the Bears are out of playoff contention and Hicks played in obvious discomfort against the Packers in his first game off injured reserve for a dislocated elbow. At one point he left the game with his left arm hanging after trying to tackle Aaron Jones, but returned for the next series.

As for the risk of aggravating the injury, Nagy was unconcerned.

“There’s nothing,” Nagy said. “The mindset of where we’re all at right now as a team is that we’re all going. When you risk-reward all that stuff or you start playing hesitant a little bit, that’s where things happen. We feel good with where he’s at. I know he does, too.”

Hicks said his status for Sunday night’s game has not been determined, but is hoping to play.

“That’s one the hardest parts — holding yourself back,” Hicks said. “I don’t really have that bone — I like to play. We’ll see what happens. I don’t like to speculate. But I like the game of football and we’ll see if I can play.”

A-Robbed

Wide receiver Allen Robinson not only didn’t make the NFC Pro Bowl team, but wasn’t even chosen as an alternate. Robinson has 83 receptions for 1,023 yards (12.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns on an offense that ranks 28th in total yards, 25th in passing yards and 26th in points scored.

Nagy couldn’t hide his disappointment with Robinson not making it.

“I’ll just say this … A-Rob is a pro,” Nagy said. “A-Rob, he’s special. He’s unbelievable. That word, “snub” … A-Rob is unbelievable and needs to be on the Pro Bowl [team].”

Injury report

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday. Left tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) did not practice.

Covert, Sprinkle nominated for the Hall

Former Bears left tackle Jimbo Covert and defensive end Ed Sprinkle were among the 20 finalists on the “Centennial Slate” of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ten “seniors” (players who played more than 25 years ago) will be elected to the Hall of Fame in early January.

Covert made the All-Pro team twice in his eight-year career (1983-90), when the Bears led the league in rushing four times and were in the top three seven times.

Sprinkle was a fierce pass rusher — called “the meanest man in football” by Collier’s magazine in 1950 — who played his entire 12-year career with the Bears from 1944-55. He played on the 1946 NFL championship team and was named to the all-decade team for the 1940s.