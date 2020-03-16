Bears free-agent tracker: Who’s coming and going?

Tracking the Bears-related moves in NFL free agency:

May 5

10 a.m.: Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who spent the last two seasons with the Bears, is signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars. The team made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

April 30

4 p.m.: The Bears have agreed to sign safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal, per Pro Football Talk. Gipson figures to start at strong safety alongside free safety Eddie Jackson.

1:45 p.m.: Speedy veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is signing a one-year contract with the Bears, a source said. Ginn should help take the place of Taylor Gabriel, whom the Bears cut in February.

April 29

4 p.m.: The Bears are signing receiver Trevor Davis to a one-year contract.

April 28

2 p.m.: John Jenkins, the defensive tackle who played for the Bears in 2017, is returning on a one-year deal.

10 a.m.: The Bears signed 11 college free agents.

April 17

5:45 p.m.: The Bears signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed and announcing they’re bringing back two exclusive rights free agents: guard Rashaad Coward and tight end J.P. Holtz.

5:40 p.m.: The Bears reached a one-year deal with former Packers offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. He was a second-round pick in 2016, but has played just 36 games because of injuries. He spent all of last season on Injured Reserve.

4:15 p.m.: The Bears are releasing tight end Trey Burton, according to NFL Network. Burton was hampered all last season by a groin injury that first flared up on the eve of his playoff game against his former team, the Eagles, in January 2019.

April 16

3:30 p.m.: The Bears are bringing back special teams ace Sherrick McManis, their longest-tenured player.

April 15

2:30 pm.: Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris signed his contract tender, making it official that he will return to the Bears for at least one more season . He’d been offered a second-round tender last month, which made his return a fait accompli.

April 1

4:30 p.m.: The Bears made official the signings of outside linebacker Robert Quinn and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi — to five-year and one-year deals, respectively — on Wednesday. Quinn will make $70 million, with $30 million guaranteed. The team had agreed to the deals last month.

March 31

4 p.m.: The Bears’ trade for quarterback Nick Foles, in which they sent a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars, was finally filed to the league. The trade was agreed to last month, but was delayed because of the league-wide slowdown of physicals because of the coronavirus.

We have officially acquired @NickFoles from a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.



READ. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 31, 2020

11:30 a.m.: The Bears made official their re-signing of safety/special teamer DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year dea.l

March 26

11:30 a.m.: The Bears made seven signings official: tight end Jimmy Graham, third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback Artie Burns, safety Deon Bush, safety Jordan Lucas, snapper Patrick Scales and defensive end Brent Urban. All but Graham will get a one-year deal. Graham’s contract is for two years, $16 million. All seven deals had been previously reported.

March 25

1:30 p.m.: The Bears have added former first-round pick Germain Ifedi to their offensive line. Ifedi started 60 games at guard and tackle for the Seahawks the last four seasons. It’s likely he’ll get a chance to compete at right guard and could get a chance to compete with starters Charles Leno and Bobby Massie for a spot in the starting lineup as well.

4 p.m.: ESPN reported the Bears agreed to a one-year deal for quarterback Tyler Bray to return. Bray has been with coach Matt Nagy since his Chiefs years and was the No. 3 quarterback last season. He spent most of it on the practice squad, but was promoted to backup when Mitch Trubisky was out with an injury.

March 23

8 p.m.: The Bears are bringing back defensive back and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times. No one played more on special teams for the Bears last year than Houston-Carson, who participated in 82 percent of the team’s kicking snaps.

Noon: The Bears’ defensive line, one of the better units in the league, is bringing back a depth piece. Brent Urban, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound end the Bears signed in October, will return on a one-year deal. His wife Kate was the first to announce the deal Monday on Twitter.

Urban started all 16 games in the Ravens’ 3-4 front in 2018 before signing with the Titans. He was cut on Oct. 19, though, just as the Bears were in need of reinforcements.

In nine games with the Bears, Urban had 16 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He’ll rejoin the Bears’ formidable front — Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols figure to start, while Roy Robertson-Harris has emerged as a pass-rush specialist.

March 22

11 p.m.: The Bears are adding outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo, the former No. 6 overall pick who turned into a journeyman. He’ll make $1.1875 million on a one-year deal, sources confirmed to the Sun-Times. Mingo, who played for the Texans last season, has never posted more than five sacks in a season. He has 10 in his career. He will give the Bears some depth at the position behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.

Noon: The Bears are bringing back outside linebacker Isaiah Irving on a one-year deal. Irving was a restricted free agent whom the Bears decided not to tender. Once he hit the free-agent market, though, the Bears remained interested in retaining him. Irving has one sack in 33 games with the team, but he played 37 percent of the Bears’ special teams snaps last season.

11 a.m.: Jimmy Graham’s contract details are out. The two-year, $16 million deal he signed is ostensibly a one-year, $9 million contract that the Bears can walk away from by taking a $3 million dead cap hit in 2021. He has a no-trade clause, too.

10:30 a.m.: The Bears are signing Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year, $1 million deal, per NFL Network. Lucas played mostly special teams over two years with the Chiefs. He spent his first two seasons with the Dolphins, the team that drafted him.

March 21

1:15 p.m.: The Bears picked up a potential starting cornerback to replace Prince Amukamara by landing former Steeler Artie Burns. He agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the Sun-Times.

Noon: Former linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who signed with the Raiders this week, thanked Bears fans on social media.

March 20

10 a.m.: With Ha Ha Clinton-Dix off to the Cowboys, the Bears agreed to re-sign safety Deon Bush. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said it’s a one-year deal worth $1.4 million.

March 19

11:30 p.m.: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Bears last season, is heading to the Cowboys. His agency announced the deal but did not offer terms. NFL Network reported it’s a one-year deal worth $4 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The Bears were reluctant to spend big money on a safety after giving Eddie Jackson a record-setting extension in January.

4:15 p.m.: Long snapper Patrick Scales is expected to return to the Bears on a one-year deal, sources confirmed.

3 p.m.: Cornelius Lucas, a veteran tackle who started eight games for the Bears last season, is leaving. He agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million contract with Washington, ESPN reported.

March 18

4 p.m.: The Bears didn’t tender outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, rendering him a free agent. The team could still sign Irving, who played in 13 games last year and 33 over three seasons, later in the offseason. Irving played 37.2 percent of the Bears’ special teams last year, 10th-most on the team.

2 p.m.: Leonard Floyd could end up making $13 million this year after all. One day after the Bears cut the outside linebacker — and got rid of his $13.2 million option for 2020 — he agreed to a one-year contract with the Rams. The deal is worth $10 million, but could reach $13 million with incentives, per ESPN.

The landing spot is a familiar one for Floyd. Brandon Staley, his position coach with the Bears from 2017-18, is entering his first season as the Rams’ coordinator.

The Bears cut Floyd on Tuesday, one day before his $13.2 million contract was to become guaranteed at the start of the league year. Seeking a stronger pass rusher, they signed former Cowboys edge rusher Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal. Quinn had 11 ½ sacks last season.

12:30 p.m.: The Bears have their quarterback. They traded a fourth-round pick to the Jaguars for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who’d falled out of favor after just one year in Jacksonville. Foles has worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo during his career.

11:45 a.m.: Panthers safety Eric Reid will hit the market today, ESPN reported. Reid, 28, is expected to be a coveted free agent and could catch the Bears’ eye as they look to fill one of the two remaining vacancies on their starting defense.

March 17

5:41 p.m.: Multiple reports — from ESPN and NFL Network — indicate that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is likely to sign with the Buccaneers. He announced early Tuesday that he would not return to the Patriots, the only team he’s ever known.

5:40 p.m.: Teddy Bridgewater will get $63 million over three years from the Panthers, per ESPN.

3 p.m.: Future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers is no longer available. He agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts.

2:10 p.m.: Inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who played well in three games as a starter when other Bears were hurt, is signing a one-year, $3.45 million deal with Washington, per NFL Network. The Bears kept Danny Trevathan, who will start alongside Roquan Smith next year. Pierre-Louis who played one year in Chicago.

Kevin Pierre-Louis gets a 1-year deal worth up to $3.45M with playtime incentives. https://t.co/iy6WTMerLd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

11:35 a.m.: With Cam Newton free to seek a trade, the Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater, per reports. He has familiarity with new Panthers coordinator Joe Brady, who worked with the Saints before joining LSU. Bridgewater is another quarterback to cross off the list of potential Bears fits.

Panthers finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/zsgMneycyI — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

11:30 a.m.: Robert Quinn’s addition means the end of Leonard Floyd’s time with the Bears. The Bears would have owed Floyd $13.2 million were he still on the roster at the start of the league year Wednesday afternoon.

11 a.m.: The Bears finally made a big move: they agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with Cowboys pass rusher Robert Quinn, ESPN reported. That also signals the release of underperforming outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Robert Quinn finished the 2019 season with 49 QB pressures, the same number as Khalil Mack, on 116 fewer pass rushes. — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 17, 2020

10:15 a.m.: Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel is gone. He agreed to a three-year, $13.1 million contract with the Lions, per ESPN.

10 a.m.: Panthers star and former NFL MVP Cam Newton is available for trade, the team announced. He and his agents have permission to seek a deal, which makes him an option for the Bears.

8 a.m.: The Patriots’ Tom Brady posted on Instagram that he is leaving the team, adding a quarterback — perhaps the greatest of all time — to the market and another team in need of a starting passer.

March 16

11 p.m.: Nick Williams, the defensive lineman who finished second on the Bears with six sacks last season, signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions, per sources. It’s a tremendous turn for Williams, who’d played on minimum contracts for seven seasons. The Bears’ three starters are returning the defensive line, and so is Roy Robertson-Harris.

— Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) March 17, 2020

8:50 p.m.: Former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who some thought to be a good fit with the Bears, is signing with the Raiders. He figures to back up Derek Carr.

Marcus Mariota is joining the Las Vegas @Raiders! pic.twitter.com/4ZzLTTYDnq — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

6:45 p.m.: The Bears are signing former Packers tight end Jimmy Graham. ESPN reported the deal is worth $16 million deal with $9 million guaranteed over two years.

Graham Tweeted an appropriate video.

4:30 p.m.: Cross a quarterback off the Bears’ list: Case Keenum is signing to be the Browns’ backup, per ESPN.

Browns reached agreement with former Redskins' QB Case Keenum on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

12:55 p.m.: Shortly after the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period, former Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Raiders that includes $13.5 million guaranteed.

It’s almost identical to the contract the Bears gave inside linebacker Danny Trevathan when they chose him over Kwiatkoski last week. Trevathan’s three-year deal is worth $21.5 million, with $13.65 million guaranteed.

Noon: Within the first hour of the legal tampering period, it appeared the Bears got priced out on a player they coveted. Multiple reports had two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper headed to the Browns. The Bears had been eying Hooper for months to pair him with Trey Burton, but were on a limited budget because of their salary-cap situation.

March 13

The Bears gave defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris a second-round tender, meaning that teams would have to give up a second-rounder to sign him away. Because that won’t happen, Robertson-Harris is expected to return next season on a deal worth around $3.3 million.

March 12

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, one of the Bears’ most influential leaders, agreed to a three-year contract before the start of free agency. Speaking the next day, Trevathan said his “whole goal is to bring a Super Bowl back here.”

Feb. 21

The Bears cut cornerback Prince Amukamara and receiver Taylor Gabriel to create $13.5 million in salary cap space.

Feb. 20

The Bears signed former Browns tight end Demetrius Harris, who played for Matt Nagy in Kansas City, to a one-year deal.

Jan. 3

Just days after the end of the season, the Bears gaves safety Eddie Jackson a four-year, $58.4 million extension. The $14.6 million average is the most ever for a safety.