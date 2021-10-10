 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘I’m not a racist’

Raiders coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday for a 2011 email, uncovered by the Wall Street Journal, in which he used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director leader DeMaurice Smith’s lips.

By Patrick Finley
Jon Gruden coaches the Raiders against the Bears on Sunday.
Jon Gruden coaches the Raiders against the Bears on Sunday.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Raiders coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday for a 2011 email, uncovered by the Wall Street Journal, in which he used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director leader DeMaurice Smith’s lips.

“I’m not a racist,” Gruden said in a brief press conference after losing 20-9 to the Bears. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith … I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”

Raiders players said Gruden met with the team before the story was published and told them about the emails, which also included Gruden — who wasn’t coaching then — ripping commissioner Roger Goodell during the lockout.

“I’ve been around this guy for three years now … He’s never rubbed me a certain way, that type of way …” running back Josh Jacobs said. “I definitely trust him. It was 10 years ago. People grow.”

Quarterback Derek Carr said he and his teammates told Gruden they had his back.

“He told us, ‘Men, learn from my mistake,’” Carr said.

The controversy had nothing to do with the Raiders falling flat Sunday, Jacobs said.

“The last couple weeks we’ve been coming out flat, starting early in the game,” he said.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Put Astros’ Dusty Baker in the Hall of Fame, White Sox’ Tony La Russa says

"I think he has credentials already," La Russa said of a longtime rival manager still seeking his first World Series title.

By Steve Greenberg

Bears’ Roquan Smith: Unnecessary roughness penalty was ‘BS’

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t agree with the flag he received for unnecessary roughness Sunda

By Patrick Finley

Three takeaways from Bears’ convincing 20-9 win over Raiders

A look at the Matt Nagy-Bill Lazor dynamic, Eddie Jackson’s near-miss on a takeaway and Club Dub being cool again.

By Jason Lieser

Bears feed off loud crowd in Las Vegas

At times, Bears fans were so loud that it felt like a home game.

By Patrick Finley

Bulls remain unbeaten in preseason, but this one didn’t come easy

Zach LaVine called it a good lesson learned, as the same Cavaliers team that the Bulls blew out of the building on Tuesday, showed up with a different attitude and physicality on Sunday.

By Joe Cowley

‘Next men up’ give Bears’ running game a boost

With David Montgomery on injured reserve, Damien Williams (16 carries, 64 yards, one TD) and rookie Khalil Herbert (18-75) ably filled the void — just like the good offenses do. "There’s a little bit of an identity going on right now," coach Matt Nagy said of the run game.

By Mark Potash