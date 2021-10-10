Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘I’m not a racist’

LAS VEGAS — Raiders coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday for a 2011 email, uncovered by the Wall Street Journal, in which he used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director leader DeMaurice Smith’s lips.

“I’m not a racist,” Gruden said in a brief press conference after losing 20-9 to the Bears. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith … I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”

Raiders players said Gruden met with the team before the story was published and told them about the emails, which also included Gruden — who wasn’t coaching then — ripping commissioner Roger Goodell during the lockout.

“I’ve been around this guy for three years now … He’s never rubbed me a certain way, that type of way …” running back Josh Jacobs said. “I definitely trust him. It was 10 years ago. People grow.”

Quarterback Derek Carr said he and his teammates told Gruden they had his back.

“He told us, ‘Men, learn from my mistake,’” Carr said.

The controversy had nothing to do with the Raiders falling flat Sunday, Jacobs said.

“The last couple weeks we’ve been coming out flat, starting early in the game,” he said.