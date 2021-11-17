Bears notebook: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sit out practice

After a bye week of rest, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson needed a little more Wednesday.

The four key Bears starters did not practice as the Bears (3-6) began preparations for a critical game against the Ravens (6-3) on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Mack has not played in the last two games because of a nagging sprained foot. Hicks suffered an ankle injury against the Steelers on Nov. 8. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury on the second play of the 49ers game on Oct. 31 and did not play against the Steelers. Robinson suffered a hamstring injury on a 39-yard catch in the fourth quarter against the Steelers.

Coach Matt Nagy did not comment on their status for Sunday’s game at his press conference Wednesday. When asked about Mack and Jackson on Monday, he said he was hopeful they could play against the Ravens. Hicks often guts it out and also could play, even if less than 100%.

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) and backup right tackle Elijah Wilkinson (back) did not practice. Tight end Jimmy Graham was rested. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot), linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (knee) were limited.

For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) and leading receiver Marquise Brown (thigh), center Bradley Bozeman (illness) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) did not practice.

Jaylon Johnson’s heartache

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson made the most of the bye week by launching a non-profit organization, “Kevvy’s Vision Project,” to honor his late best friend, Kev’Vion Schrubb, who was shot and killed Aug. 8 near Fresno State University.

“Kev had a big heart and a desire to help others, especially the ones in need,” Johnson said in a tweet announcing the organization.

Johnson, 22, said it was important for him to continue the legacy of his friend, who was always thinking of those less fortunate, including giving clothes from his clothing line to the homeless.

“I feel like when people pass, it’s easy to mourn for two months and then all of a sudden people forget,” Johnson said. “People stop sending flowers. People stop texting the family and things like that. That’s something I didn’t want, especially for someone I was close to.”

Mario Edwards’ fine line

Defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. plays with an edge but has a bad habit of going over the line. Edwards has four personal foul penalties this season — two for unnecessary roughness, one for unsportsmanlike conduct and one for roughing the passer.

“It’s a thin line,” defensive line coach Chris Rumph said. “You want these guys to be aggressive. Some of these guys have to understand how to play and control their emotions. He gets so emotional and all of a sudden a guy shoves him late and he [responds]. And he’s the second guy and gets caught.”

Rumph has had to resort to tough love with Edwards at this point.

“Just pull him out and say, ‘Hey, if you do it, you can’t play,’” Rumph said. “We are going to have that conversation and have had that conversation. You can’t hurt the team. We are all in this together. I understand the toughness and all that stuff, but let’s play smart and control the emotions.”

Ravens wary

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on the Bears: “They’ve got a great defense. They’re going to be flying around. They’re fast, physical. It’s going to be a dog fight. We’re going to be ready for them, though.”