Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again due to illness

The much anticipated quarterback showdown between electric Bears rookie Justin Fields and former MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is in question after Jackson missed his second consecutive day of practice.

Jackson was out sick Wednesday and Thursday, though coach John Harbaugh clarified that he doesn’t have the coronavirus, and the Ravens have been running seldom-used backup Tyler Huntley in his place.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson was feeling “better” on Thursday, but declined to give any details on the severity of his illness.

“I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. “He’s doing his things at home he needs to do... When he comes back in, he’s not going to miss a step. He’s continued to build on that, continued to step up to the plate when he needs to, so I don’t see that being an issue.”

While players occasionally miss practices because they’re sick, Jackson has now missed four practices this season.

It’s a considerable difference for the Ravens if they have to go with Huntley instead of Jackson. Jackson has been one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL over the last three seasons. Huntley, in his second season as an undrafted quarterback out of Utah, has played four career games.