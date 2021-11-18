 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again due to illness

“I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said.

By Jason Lieser
Jackson has missed two games in his four-year career.
AP Photos

The much anticipated quarterback showdown between electric Bears rookie Justin Fields and former MVP Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is in question after Jackson missed his second consecutive day of practice.

Jackson was out sick Wednesday and Thursday, though coach John Harbaugh clarified that he doesn’t have the coronavirus, and the Ravens have been running seldom-used backup Tyler Huntley in his place.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson was feeling “better” on Thursday, but declined to give any details on the severity of his illness.

“I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. “He’s doing his things at home he needs to do... When he comes back in, he’s not going to miss a step. He’s continued to build on that, continued to step up to the plate when he needs to, so I don’t see that being an issue.”

While players occasionally miss practices because they’re sick, Jackson has now missed four practices this season.

It’s a considerable difference for the Ravens if they have to go with Huntley instead of Jackson. Jackson has been one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL over the last three seasons. Huntley, in his second season as an undrafted quarterback out of Utah, has played four career games.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears can live with QB Justin Fields’ interceptions in exchange for big plays

"I’m encouraged that he’ll make the throws, that he’s not hesitant," OC Bill Lazor said. "And I think it’s only going to get better."

By Jason Lieser

Protecting leads still a learning process for Blackhawks

The Hawks nearly blew another multi-goal lead — a recurring problem for them lately — on Wednesday against the Kraken.

By Ben Pope

OTBs or not to be? Racing Board split on letting Arlington owner take bets after shutting down track

Regulators at the Illinois Racing Board on Thursday tabled a request from Arlington to keep operating its off-track betting parlors even though owner Churchill Downs Inc. shut down the historic track nearly two months ago and announced a pending deal to sell the land to the Chicago Bears.

By Mitchell Armentrout

‘Please, God, give me my angel back’: Mother joins others to mourn murdered U of C grad

Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng’s mother, Li Rong, was among the last to speak at her son’s memorial service Thursday. "They say that someone who shines everywhere is an angel," she said in Chinese. "Please, God, give my angel back."

By Andy Grimm

Illinois suffers highest COVID-19 caseload in two months, spikes in hospitalizations, positivity, deaths: ‘We are in a surge’

Cases have jumped nearly 30% statewide over the past week, including an 18% spike in Chicago.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Former Chicago inspector general clears Rahm Emanuel of wrongdoing in Laquan McDonald shooting

The letter from Joe Ferguson comes as Emanuel is waiting for the Senate to confirm him as the next U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

By Lynn Sweet