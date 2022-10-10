Matt Eberflus ‘hopeful’ Jaylon Johnson can return Thursday

Jaylon Johnson went through a workout on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium hours before the Bears played the Vikings on Sunday. The next day, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus sounded optimistic that his standout cornerback could play Thursday against the Commanders.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go,” Eberflus said Monday.

Johnson hurt his quad during practice Sept. 22, three days before the team’s Week 3 game against the Texans. He returned to practice for the first time Friday and was listed as doubtful for the Vikings game before being ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff.

Eberflus said that he was “hopeful” at this time last week that Johnson could play against the Vikings, too. The Bears will put out a mock injury report Monday saying which players could have practiced — if they’d held one. Instead, they will have a light walk-through.

Johnson will go through a workout after the walk-through.

“We’ll see where he is,” Eberflus said.