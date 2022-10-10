The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
Bears activate WR N’Keal Harry

The move clears the way for the former first-round pick to return for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry on Monday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve Monday, clearing the way for the wide receiver to make his season debut Thursday night against the Commanders at Soldier Field.

Harry suffered a high ankle sprain during a training camp practice in early August and had surgery to hasten his return. When the season began, the Bears put him on IR, which cost him the first four games of the season. Harry returned to practice last week but did not get activated for Sunday’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings.

The Bears’ wide receiver room is one of the least potent in the NFL, and it’s unlikely that Harry’s return changes that. But the former first-round pick — for whom the Bears sent a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Patriots in July —is a big-bodied pass catcher that could help them in the red zone, where the Bears have struggled.

