The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Another hit to Bears’ offensive line as LG Cody Whitehair exits Giants game with knee injury

The Bears still haven’t had their original starting offensive line on the field this season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Another hit to Bears’ offensive line as LG Cody Whitehair exits Giants game with knee injury
A photo of Bears left guard Cody Whitehair.

Cody Whitehair has started 99 of a possible 101 games in his Bears career.

Mark ZaleskiAP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Little has gone according to the Bears’ plan on the offensive line this season, and that’s a problem when the plan was shaky from the start.

The latest snag was one that will be difficult to overcome. Left guard Cody Whitehair, who has started all but two games in his seven seasons with the team, left with a knee injury in the second quarter of the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

That left the Bears to shift right guard Lucas Patrick, who is supposed to be their center, to Whitehair’s spot. It appeared that Patrick had finally wrestled the starting right guard job from Teven Jenkins after a prolonged in-season competition in which they were rotating.

Jenkins hopped back in at right guard.

Related

At no point have the Bears had their original starting lineup from the first day of training camp.

Patrick broke his right thumb in the second practice of camp and is still recovering as he plays. The Bears’ main concern is whether he can snap the ball, which they’ve had him doing in practice but not during a game.

Whitehair, 30, is the team’s second-longest-tenured veteran and highest paid offensive player with a salary-cap hit of $12.3 million this season. He’s under contarct through 2024.

Whitehair made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and has made 99 starts for the Bears.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields struggles again in Bears’ 20-12 loss to Giants
Vikings defeat Saints 28-25 in NFL’s first London game this season
Justin Fields discovers air attack, is sacked 5 times in first half
Bears WR Velus Jones active, will make NFL debut
Bears kicker Cairo Santos out vs. Giants on Sunday
Just Sayin’: After pounding Wisconsin 34-10, Illini — finally — are back in the Big Ten fight
The Latest
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence during the second quarter Sunday.
Bears
Justin Fields struggles again in Bears’ 20-12 loss to Giants
The Bears didn’t score a touchdown.
By Patrick Finley
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
17-year-old boy shot in front of house in Brainerd
Just after noon, the teen was on a porch in front of a house in the 9000 block of South Justine Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas.
College Sports
Alabama returns to No. 1 in AP College Football Poll
With Kansas’ return to the Top 25, Illinois now has the longest ranking drought.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa makes a pitching change.
White Sox
White Sox to announce end of Tony La Russa era Monday
La Russa’s health failed him, and the Sox failed in the way they played for him, too.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Vikings players celebrate after their victory over the Saints on Sunday.
NFL
Vikings defeat Saints 28-25 in NFL’s first London game this season
A 61-yard field goal attempt by Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.
By Associated Press
 