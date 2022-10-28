The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

‘He’s an animal’ — Bears have to find, and stop, Micah Parsons

Parsons ranked first in the league in pressures (36), second in sacks (8) and tackles for loss (9), fourth in quarterback hits (14) and fifth in forced fumbles (2).

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE ‘He’s an animal’ — Bears have to find, and stop, Micah Parsons
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sacks Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sacks Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday.

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Bears know what they have to do when they get to the line of scrimmage Sunday against the Cowboys.

“Every snap, you’ve got to be aware of where 11 is at,” center Sam Mustipher said.

No. 11 is Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ all-world linebacker who was drafted one spot below Bears quarterback Justin Fields last year. He’s ranked first in the league in pressures (36), second in sacks (8) and tackles for loss (9), fourth in quarterback hits (14) and fifth in forced fumbles (2).

He might also lead the league in nightmares given opposing offensive coordinators.

Technically an off-ball linebacker, Parsons moves to the edge roughly three-quarters of the time, usually to rush the passer. When he approaches the line, Mustipher needs to identify where Parsons is. So does quarterback Justin Fields. Then the Bears have to block him — no small feat for tackles Braxton Jones and Riley Reiff, the latter of whom figures to replace the concussed Larry Borom.

“He’s an animal — you can’t act like he isn’t,” running back David Montgomery said. “He’s a dog, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us …

“He’s one of those guys that you just always keep an eye on, always be sure that you know where he is on the field. Because he can wreck a game.”

The challenge, Getsy said, is to find ways to handle Parsons without knowing exactly where he’ll be on every play.

“If you don’t, he’ll make you look bad, for sure,” he said.

How bad? No one has been sacked —or fumbled —more than Fields, and that was before guard/center Lucas Patrick went to injured reserve with a toe injury and Borom suffered a concussion.

Parsons—who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury Friday but is expected to play — wins a league-high one-third of his pass rushes, per ESPN. The Bears might not have the advantage of Fields’ speed, either; Parsons told Cowboys reporters this week that the two have raced before, and he won.

“It’s not even close,” he said.

Parsons reminds Getsy of former Packers edge rusher Clay Matthews, who moved to inside linebacker in 2014 because of injuries. He might be better than Matthews was that year; of the 27 players with better than 30-1 odds to win NFL MVP, Parsons is the only defender. He might have a chance to win, too, as the best player on a Cowboys defense that leads the league with 29 sacks, 32 hurries and 90 pressures. Only one team allows more points than the 14.9 they give up each game.

The Eagles found a creative way to slow Parsons down Oct. 16, running read option plays to freeze him. Rushing from the end, Parsons had to pause to read whether speedy quarterback Jalen Hurts would hand the ball off, keep it or throw it.

“They just didn’t block him,” Fields said. “They just made him the ‘read’ most of the time, so of course that’s one way to get him to stop the rush.”

The Cowboys will be ready for it this time.

“He’s a freak, man,” said tight end Cole Kmet, who will be asked to help block Parsons with chips. “His explosiveness off the line, his ability to play both on the line, off the ball. …

“Third-down situations, he’s going to be looking to tee off. It’s going to be on us to establish the run game early and kind of wear those guys down and stay out of those third-and-long situations when it’s obvious passing downs.”

But first, they have to find him.

“He’s amazing,” Getsy said. “And the challenge of knowing where he’s at is definitely one of the biggest tasks to be able to have success against these guys.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Roquan Smith wants to ‘show that I’m the best in the game’ — and he’s close
Bears likely to miss Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday
Bears seem to be getting details right, but rebuild still hinges on QB Justin Fields
Bears rule out RT Larry Borom for Sunday’s game
How do Bears lead the NFL in rushing? With a two-headed RB plan
U.S. Senate forum: Duckworth, Salvi find rare common ground — but it’s in Arlington Heights for Bears stadium
The Latest
The building at 1 S. Wacker Drive.
Business
TransLoop staffs up in Chicago and moves its headquarters
The freight brokerage plans to hire 100 people, tripling the size of its Chicago workforce.
By David Roeder
 
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith greets fans at Gillette Stadium on Monday.
Bears
Roquan Smith wants to ‘show that I’m the best in the game’ — and he’s close
There was a time when Tuesday’s looming NFL trade deadline would have been a big deal to Smith. But he leads the league with 78 tackles — and the Bears with 2 ½ sacks.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, dressed as a wizard for Halloween, said on Friday that her crystal ball is predicting an increase in winter COVID cases unless more people get up to date with vaccinations.
Coronavirus
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
“We are not where we need to be as a city, in people getting that fall 2022 booster,” a costumed Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “And my crystal ball tells me we are not going to make it through the winter unscathed from COVID, especially if we can’t get more people up to date with vaccines.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Columnists
Black women get a real hair scare
Tracee Ellis Ross’ “Hair Tales,” an ode to Black women’s hair that’s streaming on Hulu, comes at a time the notion that we can use chemical relaxers for years without harm to our health is being challenged in court.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Ezekiel Elliott runs against the Lions last week.
Bears
Bears likely to miss Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday
The Cowboys running back was ruled doubtful with a right knee injury
By Patrick Finley
 