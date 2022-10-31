Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

In a shocking move, the Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens.

Per ESPN, the Bears are getting a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder in return.

Smith, the team’s best player, is in the final year of his contract. The Bears, though, could have controlled him through the 2024 season by giving him the franchise tag next year and then doing so again.

The linebacker conducted a “hold-in” at the start of the season after he and new general manager Ryan Poles couldn’t hammer out a contract extension. He then demanded a trade, issuing a public statement that said the first-year GM was not negotiating in good faith.

Smith backed off his demand, eventually returning to preseason practices. He said he would focus on the season instead of a new deal. Smith led the NFL in tackles entering Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

“I feel like I’m in the same head space that I was back when I asked [for a trade] — and that was declined,” Smith said last week. “I shift my focus to just being the best guy I can to the guys in the locker room. The best guy to myself and to the loyal fans.”

The trade marks the second-straight big name player that Poles has shipped out of Halas Hall in five days. After trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday, Poles listed Smith as one of the leaders could help fill the void on the defensive side of the ball.

Now Smith is gone, too.

