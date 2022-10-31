The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The linebacker conducted a “hold-in” at the start of the season after he and new general manager Ryan Poles couldn’t hammer out a contract extension. He then demanded a trade, issuing a public statement that said the first-year GM was not negotiating in good faith.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith chases KaVontae Turpin on Sunday in Dallas.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith chases KaVontae Turpin on Sunday in Dallas.

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

In a shocking move, the Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens.

Per ESPN, the Bears are getting a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder in return.

Smith, the team’s best player, is in the final year of his contract. The Bears, though, could have controlled him through the 2024 season by giving him the franchise tag next year and then doing so again.

The linebacker conducted a “hold-in” at the start of the season after he and new general manager Ryan Poles couldn’t hammer out a contract extension. He then demanded a trade, issuing a public statement that said the first-year GM was not negotiating in good faith.

Smith backed off his demand, eventually returning to preseason practices. He said he would focus on the season instead of a new deal. Smith led the NFL in tackles entering Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

“I feel like I’m in the same head space that I was back when I asked [for a trade] — and that was declined,” Smith said last week. “I shift my focus to just being the best guy I can to the guys in the locker room. The best guy to myself and to the loyal fans.”

The trade marks the second-straight big name player that Poles has shipped out of Halas Hall in five days. After trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday, Poles listed Smith as one of the leaders could help fill the void on the defensive side of the ball.

Now Smith is gone, too.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 250: Cowboys blow out Bears
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys
Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance
The Bears lose 49-29 to the Cowboys. That’s entertainment? Yes, it is.
The Latest
Author George R.R. Martin poses at the premiere of the film “Tolkien,” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles in 2019.
Education
‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin gifts $5 million to Northwestern University
The gift from Martin, a Medill school alum, will fund a writers workshop and professorship for undergraduate and graduate students, the school announced Monday.
By David Struett
 
A rendering of the proposed Sankofa Wellness Village Center. The center would anchor the developments proposed by the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative, one of six finalists Pritzker Traubert Foundation’s $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
West Garfield Park
Group wants to create walkable village with grocery stores, arts center, clinic on West Side
The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative is one of six finalists vying for the Pritzker Traubert Foundation $10 million Chicago Prize 2022.
By Michael Loria
 
Elena Vázquez Felgueres (right) adds chocolate to a loaf of pan de muerto as Tamar Fasja Unikel puts away a tray of conchas at the kitchen of Masa Madre, the bakery the women co-own.
Columnists
Baking the bread of the dead
Dia de Muertos celebrated with love, longing, food.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, for the murders of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana. Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were killed in February 2017.
Crime
Charges announced in slayings of Indiana girls that have vexed community nearly 6 years
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, is charged with murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in February 2017.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended four of his players for their role in a fight at Michigan Stadium.
College Sports
Michigan State suspends four players after fight at Michigan Stadium
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects the four to face criminal charges.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 