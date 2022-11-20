Bears fall to Falcons 27-24 as Justin Fields throws interception in final minutes

ATLANTA — Justin Fields got another chance to pull off a late comeback, but again couldn’t get the Bears a win. They suffered their fourth consecutive loss Sunday, losing 27-24 to the Falcons.

Fields led a game-tying drive capped by David Montgomery’s two-yard touchdown run to make it 24-24 with 8:20 left, then the Falcons pulled ahead on Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining.

That left Fields with one last shot from his own 25-yard line with all three timeouts. He got one yard on a designed run on first down, scrambled for four on second and threw an interception on third. Fields targeted Montgomery at the first-down marker on third-and-five with 1:07 left, but threw high and it deflected off his fingertips into the hands of safety Jaylinn Hawkins to end the game.

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown to Darnell Mooney and the late interception for an 84.0 passer rating. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears led 17-7 late in the first half.