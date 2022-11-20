The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Bears fall to Falcons 27-24 as Justin Fields throws interception in final minutes

The turnover spoiled an otherwise efficient, encouraging performance by Fields and sent the Bears to their fourth consecutive loss.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs past the Falcons’ Jaylinn Hawkins and DeAngelo Malone during the second quarter Sunday.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

ATLANTA — Justin Fields got another chance to pull off a late comeback, but again couldn’t get the Bears a win. They suffered their fourth consecutive loss Sunday, losing 27-24 to the Falcons.

Fields led a game-tying drive capped by David Montgomery’s two-yard touchdown run to make it 24-24 with 8:20 left, then the Falcons pulled ahead on Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining.

That left Fields with one last shot from his own 25-yard line with all three timeouts. He got one yard on a designed run on first down, scrambled for four on second and threw an interception on third. Fields targeted Montgomery at the first-down marker on third-and-five with 1:07 left, but threw high and it deflected off his fingertips into the hands of safety Jaylinn Hawkins to end the game.

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown to Darnell Mooney and the late interception for an 84.0 passer rating. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears led 17-7 late in the first half.

