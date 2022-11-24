The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 12 at Jets

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the 6-4 Jets:

By  Patrick FinleyJason LieserMark PotashLaurence HolmesRick Telander and Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 12 at Jets
merlin_109583115.jpg

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery warms up before the Bears played the Lions at Soldier Field earlier this month

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the 6-4 Jets:

RICK MORRISSEY

Jets, 24-17

Bears fans probably aren’t too worried about Jets quarterback Mike White, who is starting in place of the benched Zach Wilson. But they should be worried about the Bears’ defense, which can’t stop anybody. The Jets have a good defense, no matter which quarterback it faces Sunday. The 2023 High Draft Pick Pursuit keeps purring along for the Monsters of the Midway. Season: 7-4.

RICK TELANDER

Jets, 18-14

Ain’t it funny how a coach can go from genius to idiot in a week? Run that great Justin Fields more! Stop running him so much! Welcome to NFL leadership, Matt Eberflus. The Bears might as well go 3-14, hibernate until the draft. Season: 5-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Jets, 6-5

I’m on a personal losing streak with these picks, so I’m going to switch it up. The Jets defense is really good, and no matter who’s playing quarterback for the Bears they’re going to have a rough time. Season: 5-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Jets, 22-7

Take out games against the Patriots — who traditionally own Gang Green — and the Jets haven’t lost a contest since Sept. 25. During that span, they’ve beaten the AFC favorite Bills and the playoff-bound Dolphins. Season: 6-5.

JASON LIESER

Jets, 20-13

The Jets are just OK, but “just OK” opponents have typically been out of the Bears’ league this season. With or without Fields, they’re not winning this game. Season: 5-6.

MARK POTASH

Jets, 20-17

The Bears will be in a tough spot with either a banged-up Fields or Trevor Siemian making his first start in a year. The Jets also have quarterback issues, but could play better for White than they did for Zach Wilson.  Season: 6-5.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 259: All about Justin’s shoulder
Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon out with concussions
Bears’ defense not sleeping on Jets QB Mike White
With apology, Justin Fields showed teammates he’s a ‘phenomenal leader’
Bears QB Justin Fields might play through shoulder injury vs. Jets, but why?
Whatever Bears coach Matt Eberflus is saying about Justin Fields, think the opposite
The Latest
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls are starting to defensive, and that includes the ‘Big Three’
Coach Billy Donovan challenged his veteran trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic after an embarrassing loss to Orlando last week, and not only have the three responded, but have done so in impressive fashion with wins over Boston and Milwaukee.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mount Carmel’s Blainey Dowling (7) runs the ball against Brother Rice.
High School Football
Previewing the high school football state championships
A look at the the title games in Class 8A through Class 3A.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Al Roker attends NBC’s “Today” show 70th anniversary celebration at The Paley Center for Media in May in New York City. Roker recently said he’s recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Al Roker recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots: ‘I am so fortunate’
Roker has sat at the “Today” show weather desk since 1996 and has been transparent about medical issues in the past.
By USA TODAY
 
For some, including myself, the first post-pandemic show we attended was the Indoor Fishing Flea Market in March at Rolling Meadows High School; this winter looks like a return to normal for outdoors shows around Chicago. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
New Tinley Park show leads a return to normal for outdoors shows around the Chicago area
The new Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo headlines what looks like a return to normal for outdoors shows around the Chicago area; the Boat Show and the Schaumburg Show both make their returns.
By Dale Bowman
 
Steve Martin (left) and John Candy in “Planes, Trains &amp; Automobiles.” Paramount Pictures
Movies and TV
Steve Martin revisits ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ and all those f-bombs for 35th anniversary of classic film
“Around Thanksgiving, it’s kind of omnipresent,” says Martin of the 1987 classic road comedy — now available in a 4K Ultra home release.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 