Bears predictions: Week 12 at Jets

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the 6-4 Jets:

RICK MORRISSEY

Jets, 24-17

Bears fans probably aren’t too worried about Jets quarterback Mike White, who is starting in place of the benched Zach Wilson. But they should be worried about the Bears’ defense, which can’t stop anybody. The Jets have a good defense, no matter which quarterback it faces Sunday. The 2023 High Draft Pick Pursuit keeps purring along for the Monsters of the Midway. Season: 7-4.

RICK TELANDER

Jets, 18-14

Ain’t it funny how a coach can go from genius to idiot in a week? Run that great Justin Fields more! Stop running him so much! Welcome to NFL leadership, Matt Eberflus. The Bears might as well go 3-14, hibernate until the draft. Season: 5-6.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Jets, 6-5

I’m on a personal losing streak with these picks, so I’m going to switch it up. The Jets defense is really good, and no matter who’s playing quarterback for the Bears they’re going to have a rough time. Season: 5-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Jets, 22-7

Take out games against the Patriots — who traditionally own Gang Green — and the Jets haven’t lost a contest since Sept. 25. During that span, they’ve beaten the AFC favorite Bills and the playoff-bound Dolphins. Season: 6-5.

JASON LIESER

Jets, 20-13

The Jets are just OK, but “just OK” opponents have typically been out of the Bears’ league this season. With or without Fields, they’re not winning this game. Season: 5-6.

MARK POTASH

Jets, 20-17

The Bears will be in a tough spot with either a banged-up Fields or Trevor Siemian making his first start in a year. The Jets also have quarterback issues, but could play better for White than they did for Zach Wilson. Season: 6-5.