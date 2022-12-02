The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 2, 2022
Bears RB David Montgomery ‘a big part of that the plays we did well’

Sunday against the Jets, Montgomery ran for 79 yards, his second-highest total this season, on 14 carries.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v New York Jets

Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball against the Jets.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The last time the Packers defense took the field, they gave up 363 rushing yards — 13 shy of an Eagles record that was 72 years and six days old.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders combined for 300 yards, numbers that must have echoed through the heads of Bears players as they prepared to face their rivals Sunday at Soldier Field.

No team has rushed for more yards — per game and carry — than the Bears this season. The Packers have given up the most rushing yards and the fourth-most per carry.

Running back David Montgomery, though, didn’t want to sound too excited.

“We’re just going to play our game to the best of our ability and play with the H.I.T.S. principle and carry ourself in the manner that’s going to win this game,” he said.

That will probably be on the ground. Sunday against the Jets, Montgomery ran for 79 yards, his second-highest total this season, on 14 carries. His 67 rushing yards a week earlier against the Falcons was tied for his third-best total this year.

Even late in the Jets blowout, Montgomery was plowing through defenders.

“It’s just who I am — any opportunity I get to perform and play the game I love playing,” Montgomery said.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Montgomery “was a big part of that the plays we did well” against the Jets.

