Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Bears blanked on Pro Bowl for first time in 5 years

Roquan Smith finally got his Pro Bowl nod. All it took, apparently, was for the Bears to trade him.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith makes a tackle Saturday against the Browns.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Ravens middle linebacker was named to the Pro Bowl Games — a flag football format replacing the traditional game — on Wednesday night.

No Bears, though, were among the 88 players voted on by an equal vote of fans, coaches and players. The Cardinals were the only other team blanked.

The last time the Bears were shut out of the league’s annual all-star honors was following the 2017 season. They had two selections in each of the past two seasons.

The Bears traded Smith to the Ravens for a second-round pick Oct. 31. Edge rusher Khalil Mack, whom they dealt to the Chargers in March, made his seventh Pro Bowl.

The Bears’ best chance of landing a Pro Bowl player vanished when Eddie Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot Nov. 27 against the Jets. At the time, he led all NFC safeties in fan voting.

There’s no doubting Justin Fields’ dynamism — he leads all quarterbacks in rushing — but he’s struggled in the pass game and plays for a three-win team. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Seahawks’ Geno Smith will represent the NFC.

The Bears have had only two quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl since the AFL-NFL merger: Jim McMahon after the 1985 season and Mitch Trubisky after 2018. Trubisky was an alternate and replaced Super Bowl-bound quarterback Jared Goff.

The NFC North rival Vikings boast five Pro Bowl players. The Packers and Lions had one apiece.

