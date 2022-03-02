Two Ohio State receivers can dream of a Justin Fields reunion

INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett Wilson figures to be drafted long before the Bears go to the podium with their first selection — the seventh pick of Round 2 — next month. His Ohio State teammate, Chris Olave, might be, too.

Both, though, can still dream of a reunion with Justin Fields, their former college quarterback.

“If that would happen, that would be awesome,” Wilson, who caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards last year, said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I haven’t really thought about where I’d be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely to link back up with Justin at the NFL level would be a dream come true, for sure.”

Wilson is expected to be chosen in the first half of the first round. Olave, who caught 65 passes for 936 yards last year, could go late in the first. The Bears, though, traded this year’s first-round pick as part of a package to move up and pick Fields last year.

“Justin is a great player, a great dude, and I can’t wait to see his career take off … ” Olave said. ”Having him in college as my quarterback, I know what he can do on and off the field. And I know how hard he works. I feel like we’re very similar in ways and I feel like we could complement each other if we do end up on the same team.”

Two second-year quarterbacks relied on former college teammates last year: LSU Tigers-turned-Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase combined for 1,455 passing yards, while Alabama Crimson Tide-turned-Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle posted 1,015.

Wilson praised Fields’ leadership — he was a captain in 2020.

“He’s really a special dude,” he said. “Special on the field as well. But what he did off the field, all of that was real.”

