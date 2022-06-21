The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Bears hire 8 staff members

The Bears rounded out their football staff in anticipation of the start of training camp next month, announcing eight new hires.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Head coach Matt Eberflus named Sean Magee his new chief of staff. Magee was an associate athletic director for football at Michigan the last five years, working under former Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh. Magee is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who was once deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Blair Hitchcock was named sports nutrition director and AJ Lamb a sports scientist. They’ll work under high performance director Brent Salazar.

General manager Ryan Poles hired three scouts. Reese Hicks, the West Coast scout, worked the last four years with the Falcons. Tom Bradway, the Northeast scout, spent the last three years with the Raiders. Ryan Cavanaugh, the Midwest scout, spent 12 years with the Texans before serving as Ohio State’s college scouting coordinator last season.

Poles brought over Krithi Chandrakasan as football analytics director. He worked with Poles for three seasons in Kansas City, spending last season as the team’s senior data scientist. Ryan Hubley was named football systems developer.

The Bears broke for the summer last week and will return for the first training camp practice July 27.

