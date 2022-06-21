Bears put G Dakota Dozier on IR with season-ending knee injury

One week after he was carted off a Halas Hall backfield with what sources said is a season-ending left knee injury, Bears guard Dakota Dozier was put on injured reserve Tuesday.

Signed to a one-year contract in March, Dozier was rotating at the right guard position with Sam Mustipher during offseason practices. Rookie Zach Thomas, a San Diego State tackle the Bears moved inside, saw playing time at guard over the final two days of mandatory minicamp.

In seven NFL seasons, Dozier had started 27 games — and appeared in 49 more — for the Jets and Vikings.

The Bears offensive line remains in flux, with center Lucas Patrick and left guard Cody Whitehair the only players guaranteed to start at their positions. The Bears have been cycling three tackles through two starting spots: second-year players Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins and rookie Braxton Jones. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bears found another veteran who could play guard —be it before the start of training camp next month or when teams make their final cuts in early September.

The Bears used their open roster spot to sign cornerback Jayson Stanley, who played at Georgia and appeared in eight games for the Seahawks in 2020. He’s bounced around practice squads both before and since.