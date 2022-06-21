Bears set training camp schedule

Eleven of the Bears’ training camp practices at Halas Hall will be open to the public, the team said Tuesday.

Players will report July 26 and the first open-to-the-public practice will be two days later. The practices open to the public will be on July 28-30, Aug. 2-3, Aug 5, Aug. 7, Aug. 10-11, Aug. 15 and Aug. 20. All Halas Hall practices will begin at 10 a.m. and end about two hours later.

Fans who attend must have mobile tickets, which are free and available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. at ChicagoBears.com/camp. Fans are limited to four tickets per day. While last season featured a ticket lottery, this year will be first-come, first-served. There will be free parking at Hawthorn Mall; ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft will not be allowed to drop off near the team facility at Halas Hall.

The Bears will once again hold “Family Fest” at Soldier Field. That practice starts at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.