Saturday, July 30, 2022
Nicholas Morrow — not Roquan Smith — to handle huddle responsibilities

Whenever Roquan Smith returns to the field, he won’t be the one relaying in the Bears’ defensive plays in the huddle. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Saturday the team gives that responsibility to the middle linebacker in their scheme.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Linebacker Nicholas Morrow speaks to the media about joining the Bears in March.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow speaks to the media about joining the Bears in March. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times

That’s Nicholas Morrow, not Smith. The two-time second-team all-pro will play weak-side linebacker whenever his contract dispute — Smith, entering the last year of his deal, wants an extension — gets settled. Until then, he’s not practicing.

“Right now our [middle] linebacker, he’s directing the fronts, he’s directing the calls,” Williams said. “He has most of the huddle pre-snap communication.”

The play-calling responsibility has gone “pretty smooth,” Morrow said after Saturday’s practice.

“That’s a pretty standard thing, I think,” Morrow said. “I think the biggest thing is making sure we’re all on the same page and we’re over-communicating. Sometimes you get those young guys in there and there’s certain calls where it’s gotta be communicated consistently. Just getting that together is probably bigger than the calls, I think.”

Smith played inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense during the first four years of his Bears career. Playing weak-side linebacker in a 4-3 scheme will be different. In the past, Smith’s line of sight would show players coming from both his left and right. As a weak-side linebacker, Smith has to worry about blockers coming from the inside toward one sideline.

Morrow said he and Smith have been able to build a rapport with other during team meetings and film sessions, in which Smith is participating.

“That’s what we can do right now,” Morrow said.

No Jenkins

For the third-straight day, former second-round pick Teven Jenkins did not participate in practice. He hasn’t been spotted watching practice, either. Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus said he was “day-to-day” while “working through something with the trainers.”

As he has all camp, Smith began practice on an exercise bike and then watched drills.

Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who has an undisclosed injury, joined him Saturday. Cornerback Thomas Graham remained out.

Center of attention

With Lucas Patrick recovering from a broken right thumb, Sam Mustipher, who started all 17 games for the Bears at center last year, slid over from right guard to handle the snapping duties. Right guard Michael Schofield and left tackle Riley Reiff participated in team drills as they ramp up after signing earlier in the week.

Left guard Cody Whitehair, who has experience at center, said he hasn’t been asked to move there.

This and that

•Toward the end of practice, Eberflus grabbed the microphone to briefly thank the fans for attending training camp as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” promotion.

• Bears linemen, tight ends and linebackers are wearing the “guardian cap,” a padded shell on the outside of their helmets, as part of a league-wide mandate for training camp practices. The NFL said studies have shown the padding has produced at least 10 percent reduction in head injury impact.

• The Bears have their first off day Sunday and return for practice Monday.

