Bears QB Justin Fields, LB Roquan Smith to play vs. Browns in preseason finale

Bears coach Matt Eberflus plans to play his starters in the preseason finale against the Browns on Saturday. That includes the preseason debut of linebacker Roquan Smith and what figures to be the most extended action of the preseason for quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields played three possessions in the opener against the Chiefs and one last week against the Seahawks. Eberflus said the plan against the Browns is for him to play the entire first half.

Over his four series in the preseason, Fields has completed 9 of 14 passes for 87 yards. The Bears punted on his three possessions against the Chiefs and got a field goal in Seattle.

Eberflus said starters will play “up to” halftime Saturday, with select veterans likely to exit well before that. He was noncommittal on running back David Montgomery, who hasn’t played this preseason.

Smith was on the sidelines for the first two games amid his contract standoff with the team. He returned to practice Saturday and is progressively expanding his workload.