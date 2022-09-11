The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Bears, 49ers inactives: Star TE George Kittle ruled out for opener

Meanwhile, the Bears will play without rookie Velus Jones because of a hamstring injury.

By  Jason Lieser
   
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers makes a catch against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in 2018.

Robert Reiners, Getty

The 49ers present the Bears with plenty of concerns when they meet in the season opener today, but they will not have All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Kittle, who also missed the game when the 49ers visited the Bears last season, was out of practice all week with a groin injury.

On the Bears’ side, it was unlikely that rookie wide receiver and returner Velus Jones would be cleared after missing practice Wednesday through Friday because of a hamstring injury, and he has been ruled out.

Here are the Bears’ inactives for Week 1:

WR Velus Jones
OL Alex Leatherwood
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
TE Trevon Wesco

DL Kingsley Jonathan
S Elijah Hicks

In addition, here’s a look at the field conditions as Soldier Field has been hammered by rain since the early morning:

The facility has always grass problems, and Bermuda sod was installed Monday in advance of this game.

