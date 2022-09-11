Bears, 49ers inactives: Star TE George Kittle ruled out for opener

The 49ers present the Bears with plenty of concerns when they meet in the season opener today, but they will not have All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Kittle, who also missed the game when the 49ers visited the Bears last season, was out of practice all week with a groin injury.

On the Bears’ side, it was unlikely that rookie wide receiver and returner Velus Jones would be cleared after missing practice Wednesday through Friday because of a hamstring injury, and he has been ruled out.

Here are the Bears’ inactives for Week 1:

WR Velus Jones

OL Alex Leatherwood

OL Ja’Tyre Carter

TE Trevon Wesco

DL Kingsley Jonathan

S Elijah Hicks

In addition, here’s a look at the field conditions as Soldier Field has been hammered by rain since the early morning:

Take a look at 49ers warmups— pic.twitter.com/nRiznr9z4u — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 11, 2022

The facility has always grass problems, and Bermuda sod was installed Monday in advance of this game.

