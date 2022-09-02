Bears to wear all-navy uniform set in finale

The Bears will pair their navy jersey with navy pants for their season finale against the Vikings this season, marking the first time since 2017 that the team has worn the monochromatic uniform look.

John Fox’s Bears wore the look once for a “Color Rush” game at Lambeau Field in 2017.

The Bears unveiled their uniform schedule Friday. Amazingly, their standard home uniform — which features a navy jersey and white pants — will be worn in Week 1 and not again until Week 9. They’ll wear the set in Weeks 10, 13, 15 and 16, too.

The standard road uniform — a white jersey over navy pants — will be worn in Weeks, 2, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 and 17.

The team’s white, striped throwback jerseys, which are paired with navy pants, a Michigan-striped helmet and striped socks, will be worn in Week 3.

As previously announced, the Bears will wear their orange jerseys, white pants and brand-new orange helmets in Weeks 6 and 8.

